Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxl.com
SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian
Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
WALB 10
Albany disaster relief groups searching for volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief group based in Albany is calling for more volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The Albany Chain Gang is known far beyond the Good Life City as the organization responded during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the tornado outbreak in January 2017, amongst countless other disasters.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
southgatv.com
Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery
ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanishinggeorgia.com
Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County
Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
Albany Herald
Region-opening clash between Dougherty and Crisp County is a big one
ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans are preparing this week for a football game with the No. 6-ranked Crisp County Cougars in what could eventually be a battle for the top spot in the region. It is the first game of the year in region play, but the...
WALB 10
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against the Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept....
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ian is a tropical storm. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday with a landfall potential in the Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Monroe moves football game to Wednesday to avoid Hurricane Ian
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes were set to open region play Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium, but an announcement Monday moved the football game to Wednesday to avoid the possibility of Hurricane Ian disrupting the game. Monroe is beginning play in a region head coach Lacey Herring...
Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter attend 25th annual Peanut Festival parade
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter made an appearance on Saturday at the 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pair who recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in July, were pictured...
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Director of Campus Safety sworn in by Sumter County Sheriff
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Director of Campus Safety Sammy Stone, Jr., was officially sworn in as the SGTC Police Chief by Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant recently. Chief Stone has already gone through law enforcement training and has been a Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST) certified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
southgatv.com
Albany’s overnight drug bust
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance end up arresting the complainant’s boyfriend and two associates on drug charges. Police say they got the call to the Woodall’s convenience store at 261 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. around 1:30 A.M. in reference to a domestic situation regarding a couple.
Albany Herald
Albany State football brings back road victory over Clark Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Albany State Golden Rams rolled up more than 400 yards in total offense Saturday and blew out Clark Atlanta 35-0 in the Rams’ first SIAC football game of the year. The win improves Albany State’s record to 3-1 on the year.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession
ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
wfxl.com
Officers investigating shots fired in Sylvester
Sylvester police are investigating after shots were fired Friday evening. Officers responded to scene in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson around 7:45 p.m. The area was reopened before 10 p.m. Friday. Police thank the community for avoiding the area so that they could investigate.
Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth. McCulligh’s last known address...
Comments / 0