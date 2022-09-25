There’s a considerable amount of excitement surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2022 season, especially after the team acquired star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade this offseason. But the excitement was already there even before Mitchell’s arrival, as the Cavs possess a young core that figures to have them right in the mix as contenders in the Eastern Conference. Put it all together and it’s not hard to see why people are excited.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO