Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Running around a gym screaming: Cavaliers say Donovan Mitchell takes them to next level
CLEVELAND — Many Cavaliers, with the notable exception of a napping Jarrett Allen, were working out when along came a “Spida.” Point guard Darius Garland was in a Nashville gym on Sept. 1 when he learned of the stunning trade that brought three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs. Garland said he...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love drops 4 All-Star claim on Cavs at Media Day
There’s a considerable amount of excitement surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2022 season, especially after the team acquired star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade this offseason. But the excitement was already there even before Mitchell’s arrival, as the Cavs possess a young core that figures to have them right in the mix as contenders in the Eastern Conference. Put it all together and it’s not hard to see why people are excited.
ESPN nearly gets the Top 100 right when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have six players in ESPN’s top 100. ESPN has released their Top 100 NBA players for the upcoming NBA season, giving six of those spots to members of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Representing the Cavs on the annual list are Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Kevin Love.
Yardbarker
Cavs, Dean Wade Agree To Three-Year Contract Extension
Of that, $16.5 million is guaranteed, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Wade’s agents, Austin Walton and Adam Papas, confirmed the deal to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade, 25, is 6-foot-9 and just completed his third NBA season, all with the Cavs. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent on 3-points in 51 games in 2021-22.
NBA・
Mazzulla: Celtics 'can't rush trust' in wake of Udoka ban
CANTON, Mass. — (AP) — The Celtics were supposed to enter the preseason as one of the favorites to emerge from the Eastern Conference on the heels of their surprise run to the NBA Finals under rookie head coach Ime Udoka. That was before Udoka was suspended for...
Dean Wade should be a big piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers future
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made Dean Wade a vital piece of the future. The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a decision that will keep Dean Wade around for the foreseeable future, giving the big man a new three-year, $18.5 million contract. The young big-man is one of the Cavs three best defensive big men, and he has developed a three-point shot that is fairly reliable.
Yardbarker
‘Cleveland is home for me’: Darius Garland’s heartfelt take on $193 million Cavs extension
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland just became a lot wealthier this summer, inking a brand new five-year, $193 million extension. At Media Day on Monday, the PG was asked about committing his future to the team and made it very clear he has nothing but love for Cleveland. Via Evan...
Photos: Glimpse of Cavs team in new uniforms ahead of preseason
The Cavs held their annual media day Monday, giving a first glimpse at the 2022-22 Cavs in their new uniforms.
Bartlett Thrives on Scouting QB Tendencies
It's all about knowing the opposing QB's tendencies for WVU Football BANDIT Jared Bartlett.
