Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend.

While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit and bomber jacket, covered in sequined diamond shapes. Finishing her ensemble were numerous layered crystal and pendant necklaces, stacked bracelets, rings and large hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Simpson tapped herself for a set of Western-inspired boots to finish her outfit. The star’s $179 Asire style featured black suede uppers in a knee-high silhouette, complete with 3.5-inch rectangular heels and slightly squared toes. However, giving the pair a whimsically glamorous twist were panels covered in matching crystals and crystal-studded fringe, creating a dramatic take on the cowboy boot trend. Simpson’s also launched the style in hues of silver, gold, red, purple and blue, as well as crystal-less brown and gold options, for added versatility for her customers.

Simpson’s Fall 2022 collection features an array of platform-soled pumps, boots and Mary Janes in hues of black, gold and brown, merging her penchant for bohemian glamour with nostalgic trends from the ’70s and ’90s. The collection notably features an array of sequined roller skates — worn by the Roller Girls at her launch event — with light-up wheels for a playful twist. Rounding out the $69-$199 line are Simpson’s signature pointed-toe pumps, slingback sandals and booties, given added edge from accents like gold, silver and tan mesh, allover crystals, slouched uppers and rounded spike studs.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

PHOTOS: Discover shoe styles from Simpson’s own wardrobe over the years in the gallery.

Comments / 29

Tony Stewart
1d ago

for all These women that's on here Dat's hating on Jessica Simpson maybe y'all should put a picture out So The public can see how you all looks

Reply(3)
8
iwasanegg
2d ago

Uh oh. She's doing her eye makeup like Brittney. The aging heavy black.

Reply(1)
21
 

