Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

￼Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food

Let’s face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it’s expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn’t land near an ocean.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 25, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.87, is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.86 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago, and is up 39 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: “Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone’s 150th Anniversary, I knew...
K2 Radio

Nikki Sixx Looks To Enjoy Life Back In Wyoming After Motley Crue Tour

With the massive stadium tour with his band and Def Leppard in his rearview, it's looking like Wyoming's forgotten resident, Nikki Sixx is enjoying his best life in the Cowboy State after a long Summer. If you follow the rocker on Instagram, you'll know that he does live in Wyoming on a ranch and he's a fan of the scenery. He's also a fan of all the moose that hang out in his driveway, as well.
K2 Radio

Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices

It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
KOWB AM 1290

39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol

There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Adds New Family Member

Wyoming's favorite current country singer, Ian Munsick made his social media followers take a double take yesterday evening when he posted a photo on social media saying "New addition to the fam...meet Thunder Cat". First off...Thunder Cat is a solid, solid name. Secondly, if you were scrolling at the speed...
cowboystatedaily.com

Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
K2 Radio

How Many Times Royals Visited Wyoming – It’s More Than You Think!

When it comes to kings and queens in Wyoming, we usually associate the words with rodeo. Or maybe their royal highness' the King of Country Music, George Strait, and Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Or King's Saddlery (more on that later.) Long story short, we don't usually think of blue-blooded royalty having anything to do with Wyoming.
Sheridan Media

WY Republicans Choose Finalists For Secretary Of State Position

The Wyoming Republican Party has selected the 3 finalists to be the Secretary of State until the end of this year, and a Sheridan man is among them. Sheridan County Republican Chairman Bryan Miller along with Karl Allred and Marti Halverson, were the 3 that received the most votes, during Saturday’s (September 24th) Wyoming Republican Party special meeting held in Pavillion.
K2 Radio

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
