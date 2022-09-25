Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
￼Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers
The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled "Vacancies in Elected Office," would initiate special elections to fill...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food
Let’s face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it’s expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn’t land near an ocean.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 25, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.87, is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.86 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago, and is up 39 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: "Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone's 150th Anniversary, I knew...
Nikki Sixx Looks To Enjoy Life Back In Wyoming After Motley Crue Tour
With the massive stadium tour with his band and Def Leppard in his rearview, it's looking like Wyoming's forgotten resident, Nikki Sixx is enjoying his best life in the Cowboy State after a long Summer. If you follow the rocker on Instagram, you'll know that he does live in Wyoming on a ranch and he's a fan of the scenery. He's also a fan of all the moose that hang out in his driveway, as well.
Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices
It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol
There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Adds New Family Member
Wyoming's favorite current country singer, Ian Munsick made his social media followers take a double take yesterday evening when he posted a photo on social media saying "New addition to the fam...meet Thunder Cat". First off...Thunder Cat is a solid, solid name. Secondly, if you were scrolling at the speed...
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish urging hunters, anglers, hikers to be bear aware this fall
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminded hunters, anglers and hikers to be bear aware when going outdoors this fall. With some hunting seasons underway, Game and Fish offered advice, particularly for hunters. “Hunting is a great way to experience the vast and wild...
Wyoming Ice Mountain Climbing Guaranteed To Kick Start Your Heart
Honestly the thought of climbing a mountain with just a rope as my lifeline, makes me want to vomit. With that being out there, there are those that are always seeking their next challenge in life. Maybe that new challenge is Ice Mountain Climbing. A few months ago Wyoming Mountain...
cowboystatedaily.com
Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold
A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
Wyoming Truck Driver With Cancer Gets A Special Surprise
Can you imagine what it would be like without truck drivers? Without them, you surely wouldn't have as many options in the stores. Your kids wouldn't be able to reach their arms up and get the cool feeling of hearing the big horn honk back when they pull the imaginary chain.
How Many Times Royals Visited Wyoming – It’s More Than You Think!
When it comes to kings and queens in Wyoming, we usually associate the words with rodeo. Or maybe their royal highness' the King of Country Music, George Strait, and Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Or King's Saddlery (more on that later.) Long story short, we don't usually think of blue-blooded royalty having anything to do with Wyoming.
Sheridan Media
WY Republicans Choose Finalists For Secretary Of State Position
The Wyoming Republican Party has selected the 3 finalists to be the Secretary of State until the end of this year, and a Sheridan man is among them. Sheridan County Republican Chairman Bryan Miller along with Karl Allred and Marti Halverson, were the 3 that received the most votes, during Saturday’s (September 24th) Wyoming Republican Party special meeting held in Pavillion.
Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Earns ‘Ultimate Angler’ Title After Catching Trophy-Sized Fish Of 10 Species
Garrett Isaacson of Rock Springs is no stranger to Wyoming angling. "My dad was always taking me fishing since I was old enough to walk," he told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. "Maybe even before then.". Isaacson recently became...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement: Missing Man Believed To Have Died In Yellowstone Hot Thermal
Wyoming's Department of Criminal Investigation has announced that a 70-year-old Asian male is missing and is believed to be deceased in a thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park. "Il Hun Ro, age 70, was last seen in Yellowstone National Park,...
Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial
A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
K2 Radio
