ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Crushing Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens injury woes appear to be continuing into 2022. On Sunday, defensive tackle Michael Pierce went down with what is being reported as an arm injury. "Michael Pierce is now down. Looks like he's holding his arm as he comes off the field. Injuries just never seem to stop for Ravens."
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Yardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals broke into the win column by beating the New York Jets in Week 3, 27-12, at the MetLife Stadium. The Bengals finally showed the form that helped them reach Super Bowl LVI to book their first W of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Bengals’ huge Week 3 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Bills may have position battle for slot WR position

The Bills have an obvious one-two punch at wide receiver in Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. In the slot, though, it has looked, recently, like Buffalo may be moving towards a bit of a position battle, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. After initially favoring Isaiah McKenzie in the...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy