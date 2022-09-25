Read full article on original website
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Crushing Injury News
The Baltimore Ravens injury woes appear to be continuing into 2022. On Sunday, defensive tackle Michael Pierce went down with what is being reported as an arm injury. "Michael Pierce is now down. Looks like he's holding his arm as he comes off the field. Injuries just never seem to stop for Ravens."
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Yardbarker
‘Frustrated as hell’: Robert Saleh sounds off after Jets’ Week 3 loss to Bengals
Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat his feelings after the New York Jets lost 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 Sunday. The Jets coach was most angry about his team’s undisciplined play that featured several killer penalties and four turnovers. “It’s frustrating as hell,” Saleh said postgame....
FOX Sports
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
Joe Burrow looking forward to growing relationship with Cavs’ guard Donovan Mitchell
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Third-year Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already has incredible status throughout the state of Ohio, and now, that reaches to new Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell. The guard was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers on Sept. 1 for a massive package that included Lauri...
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals broke into the win column by beating the New York Jets in Week 3, 27-12, at the MetLife Stadium. The Bengals finally showed the form that helped them reach Super Bowl LVI to book their first W of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Bengals’ huge Week 3 win.
Bills may have position battle for slot WR position
The Bills have an obvious one-two punch at wide receiver in Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. In the slot, though, it has looked, recently, like Buffalo may be moving towards a bit of a position battle, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. After initially favoring Isaiah McKenzie in the...
