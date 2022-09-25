ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Fantasy Football Week 4: FLEX rankings

If you're a fantasy manager who's looking for signs that you can trust Rashaad Penny in your lineup, you sure don't seem to be getting them. Sure, Penny is seemingly the clear RB1 in Seattle after pacing the Seahawks' backfield Sunday with 14 carries and 66 yards while Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (who exited early with an injury) combined for seven rushes and 47 yards — but what good is that in this offense right now?
Panthers cut Arron Mosby

The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon. They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.
