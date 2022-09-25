ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
