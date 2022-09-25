NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Georgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO