Lancaster, CA

Titusville Herald

Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he...
DETROIT, MI
Titusville Herald

California man gets prison for selling bogus aircraft parts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who previously went to prison for selling bogus aircraft parts was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in federal prison for doing it again, prosecutors said. Aman Khan, 73, of Riverside was given a 46-month term by a judge in Los...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Titusville Herald

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
COLUMBIA, SC
Titusville Herald

Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017...
OHIO STATE
Titusville Herald

Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

First Debate Raises Critical Questions about Opponent Robert Luna's History of Violence and Lack of Leadership Abilities. SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Titusville Herald

Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board. A barge that’s been equipped to conduct the recovery entered...
SEATTLE, WA
Titusville Herald

Former Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to lying about loan

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff who resigned during a state impeachment probe has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of lying to a bank about a loan that was used in part to pay off personal loans, court documents show. Former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray...
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Titusville Herald

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
MADISON, WI
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Topeka Capital-Journal. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Kansas deputy should have lost certification for excessive force on autistic child. On Feb. 23, Matthew Honas, then a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy, used his taser on a 12-year-old autistic boy. That boy was sitting handcuffed, shackled and hogtied in Honas’ vehicle. Honas tased him without warning.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Titusville Herald

South Carolina cannabis fight persists in farmer's lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John...
AGRICULTURE
Titusville Herald

Company plans to make Dixie paper plates in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Georgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Titusville Herald

Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine's 2nd Congressional District against...
MAINE STATE
Public Safety
Titusville Herald

Environmental group sues over coal ash plan on Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A coastal environmental group filed suit Monday trying to block a decision by Alabama Power Co. to leave millions of tons of coal ash along a riverside in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, where opponents say a spill could devastate a huge ecosystem. The federal lawsuit by...
ALABAMA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

McCook Gazette. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Nebraska’s a happy state, but there’s more to the story. Despite the current fortunes of Husker football, Nebraskans are pretty happy overall. We’re the second lowest state in the number of people who are unemployed for 15 weeks or longer, third in...
NEBRASKA STATE

