Deland, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Damarcus Creecy leads Mainland to second win in four days

Mainland quarterback Damarcus Creecy might not have been getting enough credit for his running ability. There's probably a good reason for that. His legs are dangerous. His arm is deadly. Creecy passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and another touchdown as Mainland defeated host...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ucasports.com

Sugar Bears take down Little Rock

Little Rock, Ark. – Central Arkansas got a huge win on the road in Little Rock Tuesday night. The Sugar Bears walked into a tough environment and came out with a big confidence boost headed back into ASUN play. The Sugar Bears got off to a hot start in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucasports.com

Women's Golf Ends Day One of Golfweek Red Sky Classic in 14th of 20

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Day one of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic is in the books for the Central Arkansas women's golf team, who checked in at 14th of 20 teams after 18 holes. Freshman Valeria Ramirez currently leads the team with an even 72 after her first round on Monday.
CONWAY, AR
WESH

Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday

The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday morning in a crash in Port Orange, police said. The fatal wreck happened around 9:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Port Orange police said the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead...
PORT ORANGE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials urge residents to continue storm preparations

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches southwest Florida, some forecast models show the track moving slightly westward, while others show it tracking more to the east, so Volusia County isn’t out of the woods yet. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man charged with reckless driving after burning rubber in front of cop

A Wildwood man with a revoked license was charged with reckless driving after speeding through a Leesburg neighborhood, failing to stop at two different stop signs, and then “peeling out” after he was observed by an officer. Shortly after noon Thursday, a Leesburg police officer patrolling the area...
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find

9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

