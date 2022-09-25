Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chickens at the Oviedo Library:JoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
Damarcus Creecy leads Mainland to second win in four days
Mainland quarterback Damarcus Creecy might not have been getting enough credit for his running ability. There's probably a good reason for that. His legs are dangerous. His arm is deadly. Creecy passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and another touchdown as Mainland defeated host...
ucasports.com
Sugar Bears take down Little Rock
Little Rock, Ark. – Central Arkansas got a huge win on the road in Little Rock Tuesday night. The Sugar Bears walked into a tough environment and came out with a big confidence boost headed back into ASUN play. The Sugar Bears got off to a hot start in...
ucasports.com
Women's Golf Ends Day One of Golfweek Red Sky Classic in 14th of 20
WOLCOTT, Colo. – Day one of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic is in the books for the Central Arkansas women's golf team, who checked in at 14th of 20 teams after 18 holes. Freshman Valeria Ramirez currently leads the team with an even 72 after her first round on Monday.
WESH
Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Man killed in alleged road rage shooting in Daytona Beach; Florida man arrested
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Sunday for his involvement in an alleged road rage incident in Daytona Beach that left another man dead. Ricardo Gibbs, 35, of Miami, is facing felony charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery according to a charging affidavit – and is being held without bond.
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
click orlando
Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday morning in a crash in Port Orange, police said. The fatal wreck happened around 9:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Port Orange police said the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia officials urge residents to continue storm preparations
As Tropical Storm Ian approaches southwest Florida, some forecast models show the track moving slightly westward, while others show it tracking more to the east, so Volusia County isn’t out of the woods yet. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?
leesburg-news.com
Man charged with reckless driving after burning rubber in front of cop
A Wildwood man with a revoked license was charged with reckless driving after speeding through a Leesburg neighborhood, failing to stop at two different stop signs, and then “peeling out” after he was observed by an officer. Shortly after noon Thursday, a Leesburg police officer patrolling the area...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County government prepares for possible opening of hurricane shelters
With Tropical Storm Ian heading for the Florida peninsula, Volusia County Government and Volusia County Schools are preparing for the possibility that they may need to provide emergency shelters for people who are unable to evacuate or ride out the storm in their homes. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car
A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find
9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
Comments / 0