Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video
Lambda GSA along with Tech Players- the school's official drama club- says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious
Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
thunder1320.com
Veterans and Citizens Honored at VFW All-American Celebration
VFW Post 10904 in Manchester hosted it’s All-American Celebration to recognize those who have helped the Post to earn the VFW National title of “All-American Post” for the fourth year. The All-American award is given to those Posts who provide the best services to their community and are considered the “Best of the Best” in their work on projects, programs, events and care of veterans and their families.
WSMV
Chapel Hill residents call for changes to railroad crossing
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live here are raising concerns about a railroad overpass after three siblings died there on Saturday. Those who take the route everyday said it is a dangerous road and believe the crash could have been prevented. Tina Foster said she travels Depot Street...
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
williamsonherald.com
Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God
Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Injuries in Friday Night Accident in Smyrna Not Life Threatening
(Smyrna, TN) UPDATE - The Smyrna Fire Department reported an injury accident that took place on Friday night. Evidently, the wreck was on Lee Victory Parkway at Almaville Road. While the wreck scene looked extremely serious, reports indicate the injuries sustained by those involved were not life threatening.
thunder1320.com
Manchester moving closer to hiring police chief
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen could be able to move on hiring a new police chief sooner rather than later. Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) has handled all applications and interviews for the position. Thunder Radio News has learned that interviews were conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Now...
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WDEF
Local teenager is known worldwide for her modeling, but she is much deeper than her beauty
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Try this for a scenario…. You’re an 18-year-old woman from Chattanooga, and you’re known worldwide. One might think that person would have the world in her hands. But don’t let the face of AnnaKate Jolly fool you. There’s a lot more to AnnaKate...
ucbjournal.com
Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History
Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
thunder1320.com
Manchester’s ‘Safe on the Square’ returns Monday, October 31
Manchester Safe on the Square Trick of Treating event will return this year. The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments. The...
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Shots Fired outside of Stones River Town Centre Saturday Night
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Minutes before 9-o’clock Saturday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department was called to investigate a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Stones River Town Centre, formerly Stones River Mall. Upon arrival, police were told by witnesses the shots were believed to have come from the area between Chuck E. Cheese and Olive Garden.
Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter
Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country. It was great," Carter said of the ...
3 killed after car is struck by a train in Marshall County
Three people were killed after their car was stuck by a train in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
Nashville Parent
Ghost Tours, Haunted Houses & More Spooky Fun in 2022
The spooky season of October is upon us in Middle Tennessee with haunted houses and other creepy attractions!. We’ve rounded up a list of not-so-scary tours and happenings appropriate for all ages. In addition, with your older kids in mind (ages 10+), we’ve put together a frightfully fun collection of haunted happenings this Halloween season.
