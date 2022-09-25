ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of North Triphammer Road closing to all traffic Wednesday

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The northbound lane of a segment of North Triphammer Road will be closed for most of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The closure will impact the part of North Triphammer road between Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive, and the lane will be closed to all traffic. The closure is taking place at the request of the Village of Cayuga Heights Department of Public Works.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM

Anna Answers: When is the typical first freeze?

Answer: Using the NOWdata database from NOAA we are examining the data from the Elmira Corning Regional Aiport. For Elmira from 2000 to the present, the average first freeze is October 12th. The earliest recorded first freeze during that same time period was September 19th and the latest was November 4th. Both of the earliest and latest took place in the most recent years.
ELMIRA, NY
informnny.com

Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned right out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
EVANS MILLS, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
14850.com

Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay

“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
News Channel 34

Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor

Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: Porchfest 2022

ITHACA, N.Y.—Fall Creek’s annual front yard music celebration took place Sunday, as Porchfest returned after a two-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of performers and even more attendees crowded the streets, fending off the occasional rains. All photos by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice.
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

