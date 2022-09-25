Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Part of North Triphammer Road closing to all traffic Wednesday
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The northbound lane of a segment of North Triphammer Road will be closed for most of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The closure will impact the part of North Triphammer road between Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive, and the lane will be closed to all traffic. The closure is taking place at the request of the Village of Cayuga Heights Department of Public Works.
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
whcuradio.com
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WETM
Anna Answers: When is the typical first freeze?
Answer: Using the NOWdata database from NOAA we are examining the data from the Elmira Corning Regional Aiport. For Elmira from 2000 to the present, the average first freeze is October 12th. The earliest recorded first freeze during that same time period was September 19th and the latest was November 4th. Both of the earliest and latest took place in the most recent years.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Weather: Fall chill arrives for second half of week
ITHACA, N.Y. — The start of astronomical autumn is at 9:03 PM Thursday night. As if on cue, a potent cool air mass presses into the region, sending temperatures plummeting and creating an early-season chill for fall’s commencement. Your Weekly Weather. Currently, a high pressure system sits over...
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned right out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
14850.com
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
‘No-man’s land’: Village of North Syracuse considers Wells Ave. purchase
NORTH SYRACUSE — At the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive in the village of North Syracuse, there is a strip of vacant land. The absentee owner owes […]
Gallery: Porchfest 2022
ITHACA, N.Y.—Fall Creek’s annual front yard music celebration took place Sunday, as Porchfest returned after a two-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of performers and even more attendees crowded the streets, fending off the occasional rains. All photos by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice.
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0