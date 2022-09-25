ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millcreek, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Cove, UT
Millcreek, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Millcreek, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Herald-Journal

Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident

A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bluffdale crash involving semi-truck kills one

BLUFFDALE, Utah — An early morning crash between a car and a semi-truck leaves one person dead. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department confirmed that the crash resulted in one fatality. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. This is breaking news and...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
kslnewsradio.com

Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paragliding#Life Flight#Traffic Accident#Olympus Cove#The University Of Utah
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KUTV

Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest

MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’ FIRST BRUSH WITH THE LAW. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 20-year-old Jayden Fernelius is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail accused of murdering his girlfriend, Lyberdee Cisneros, 24, Sunday night following an investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department’s homicide squad. The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Downtown West Apartments at 718 North and 900 West. This is not the first time Fernelius has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. In fact, 2News Investigates found he was booked into the jail on September 12, 2021, after he was arrested following an incident involving the purchase of an AK-47 from a man in a parking lot in Midvale.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy