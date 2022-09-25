MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’ FIRST BRUSH WITH THE LAW. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 20-year-old Jayden Fernelius is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail accused of murdering his girlfriend, Lyberdee Cisneros, 24, Sunday night following an investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department’s homicide squad. The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Downtown West Apartments at 718 North and 900 West. This is not the first time Fernelius has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. In fact, 2News Investigates found he was booked into the jail on September 12, 2021, after he was arrested following an incident involving the purchase of an AK-47 from a man in a parking lot in Midvale.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO