BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4
The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
Why Deion Sanders believes son Shedeur Sanders should be a top Heisman Trophy candidate
"If (Shedeur Sanders is) good enough to play in the NFL, he's good enough to be on the Heisman ballot," Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said.
Neal Brown Recaps the Win Over VT and Names Players of the Game
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives his final thoughts on the win over the Hokies and announces the Players of the Week
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska
The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Aug. 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State women’s volleyball team opened conference play by splitting its weekend series with Iowa and No. 3 Nebraska.
Rutgers stumbles in latest USA TODAY 1-131 re-rank
Rutgers football came crashing back to Earth this past weekend as they fell 27-10 to a strong Iowa team Saturday night. They suffered their first loss of the season in front of a sold-out crowd in Piscataway after starting the season with three victories. The Scarlet Knights had a lot of things go wrong, but the offensive line and their ability to protect quarterback Evan Simon was the main reason why this game felt so out of hand. Partner those struggles with the Hawkeyes scoring two defensive touchdowns, and you have the perfect combination for a three score advantage for Iowa....
Huskers open week as slight favorites over Indiana
Nebraska football will return from its bye week as a slight favorite over visiting Indiana, according to early lines from online oddsmakers. Circa Sports released its early lines on Sunday, and the Huskers are two-point favorites over the visiting Hoosiers. The teams are set for a 6:30 p.m. kick on Saturday that will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
