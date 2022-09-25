Rutgers football came crashing back to Earth this past weekend as they fell 27-10 to a strong Iowa team Saturday night. They suffered their first loss of the season in front of a sold-out crowd in Piscataway after starting the season with three victories. The Scarlet Knights had a lot of things go wrong, but the offensive line and their ability to protect quarterback Evan Simon was the main reason why this game felt so out of hand. Partner those struggles with the Hawkeyes scoring two defensive touchdowns, and you have the perfect combination for a three score advantage for Iowa....

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO