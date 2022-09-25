ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4

The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers stumbles in latest USA TODAY 1-131 re-rank

Rutgers football came crashing back to Earth this past weekend as they fell 27-10 to a strong Iowa team Saturday night. They suffered their first loss of the season in front of a sold-out crowd in Piscataway after starting the season with three victories. The Scarlet Knights had a lot of things go wrong, but the offensive line and their ability to protect quarterback Evan Simon was the main reason why this game felt so out of hand. Partner those struggles with the Hawkeyes scoring two defensive touchdowns, and you have the perfect combination for a three score advantage for Iowa....
247Sports

Huskers open week as slight favorites over Indiana

Nebraska football will return from its bye week as a slight favorite over visiting Indiana, according to early lines from online oddsmakers. Circa Sports released its early lines on Sunday, and the Huskers are two-point favorites over the visiting Hoosiers. The teams are set for a 6:30 p.m. kick on Saturday that will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
