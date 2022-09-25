CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO