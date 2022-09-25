Read full article on original website
Loved ones lost to homicide honored on Sunday's Day of Remembrance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Survivors of Homicide Support Group held its 16th annual Day of Remembrance at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office this past Sunday. The event was part of National Day of Remembrance, a day to honor those lost to homicide. The Survivors of Homicide Support...
College of Charleston gifted historic home in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development. According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center. In September, the college announced the gift […]
Lowcountry shelters need emergency fosters & volunteers for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian is right around the corner and shelters in the Lowcountry need help more than ever this week. The Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, and other shelters need emergency fosters. "We want to help our shelters throughout the southeast whenever there is a storm,...
The Charleston Place welcomes Master Chef to the team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Master Chef Olivier Gaupin, a New Orleans native, joins The Charleston Place team. Master Chef Gaupin is one of only two chefs in South Carolina to carry this distinguished title with 25 years of experience. Gaupin has served as Chef de Parie of the Michelin-rated...
Folly Beach prepares for Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beach communities are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast. On Tuesday afternoon on Folly Beach, however, beachgoers flocked to the shore, aware of the threat expected to be knocking on the Lowcountry’s doorstep in a matter of days.
LIST: Lowcountry cities offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
A unique experience is coming to the South Carolina Aquarium
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Aquarium is offering a unique experience with a Halloween twist on October 7. At three in the afternoon on the seventh, the aquarium's volunteer SCUBA divers will be carving pumpkins underwater in the Great Ocean tank. While the Divers are crafting their...
North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
Hurricane Ian postpones Cooper River Bridge Kids Run & Family Festival
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Due to the threat of impending weather, the Cooper River Bridge Run & Family Festival has been postponed for this Sunday, October 2nd. There is a possibility of inclement weather and flooding from Hurricane Ian. The race has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 8th, 2023.
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens. The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to...
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your school's plans? Email us at...
Cow Watch: Coburg Cow removed from its perch as the Lowcountry braces for stormy weather
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — ATTENTION -- The Coburg Cow has officially come down from its perch for safekeeping as the Lowcountry braces for tropical storm conditions. The famous cow came down mid-day Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY:. A sign of the times. The Coburg Cow is still up and Charleston...
The Citadel monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Citadel is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, primarily via the National Hurricane Center. The Charleston area is expected to experience some effects from the storm, though both the exact track and severity are uncertain. There is no immediate threat to campus, but The Citadel always monitors these systems and is...
CCSD board finalizes plans for new District 9 elementary school on John's Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees finalized plans for a new District 9 school. "The new school will be designed for 700 students, but we will factor in up to 900 students for future growth. We will make space on the property for 900 students," Executive Director of Capital Programs Jasmeen Shaw said.
College of Charleston Paleontologists Uncover Strange New Prehistoric Sea Monster
The international peer-reviewed journal iScience published a paper on Monday, September 26th, 2022, by a research team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons (right) that details the discovery of a new kind of prehistoric marine reptile. Measuring more than 23 feet in length, Serpentisuchops (sur-pen-ta-soo-kops) was a...
Berkeley, Dorchester counties preparing for heavy rain this week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley and Dorchester counties are preparing for potentially heavy rain that would impact much of the Lowcountry later this week. The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain, gusty winds, and the risk for some tornadoes as Hurricane Ian makes its trek through parts of the southeast Thursday into Friday. […]
Summerville community plagued by past flooding worries about impacts of Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It remains to be seen exactly what Ian will bring our way this weekend, but residents of a Summerville community are worried about potential flooding after a history of problems in the past. ABC News 4’s Sean Mahoney reported on this area near main street...
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed
Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
