Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

College of Charleston gifted historic home in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development.  According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center.  In September, the college announced the gift […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry shelters need emergency fosters & volunteers for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian is right around the corner and shelters in the Lowcountry need help more than ever this week. The Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, and other shelters need emergency fosters. "We want to help our shelters throughout the southeast whenever there is a storm,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The Charleston Place welcomes Master Chef to the team

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Master Chef Olivier Gaupin, a New Orleans native, joins The Charleston Place team. Master Chef Gaupin is one of only two chefs in South Carolina to carry this distinguished title with 25 years of experience. Gaupin has served as Chef de Parie of the Michelin-rated...
CHARLESTON, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Society
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach prepares for Hurricane Ian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beach communities are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast. On Tuesday afternoon on Folly Beach, however, beachgoers flocked to the shore, aware of the threat expected to be knocking on the Lowcountry’s doorstep in a matter of days.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Lowcountry cities offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

A unique experience is coming to the South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Aquarium is offering a unique experience with a Halloween twist on October 7. At three in the afternoon on the seventh, the aquarium's volunteer SCUBA divers will be carving pumpkins underwater in the Great Ocean tank. While the Divers are crafting their...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian postpones Cooper River Bridge Kids Run & Family Festival

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Due to the threat of impending weather, the Cooper River Bridge Run & Family Festival has been postponed for this Sunday, October 2nd. There is a possibility of inclement weather and flooding from Hurricane Ian. The race has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 8th, 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
citadel.edu

The Citadel monitoring Hurricane Ian

The Citadel is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, primarily via the National Hurricane Center. The Charleston area is expected to experience some effects from the storm, though both the exact track and severity are uncertain. There is no immediate threat to campus, but The Citadel always monitors these systems and is...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD board finalizes plans for new District 9 elementary school on John's Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees finalized plans for a new District 9 school. "The new school will be designed for 700 students, but we will factor in up to 900 students for future growth. We will make space on the property for 900 students," Executive Director of Capital Programs Jasmeen Shaw said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

College of Charleston Paleontologists Uncover Strange New Prehistoric Sea Monster

The international peer-reviewed journal iScience published a paper on Monday, September 26th, 2022, by a research team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons (right) that details the discovery of a new kind of prehistoric marine reptile. Measuring more than 23 feet in length, Serpentisuchops (sur-pen-ta-soo-kops) was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CHARLESTON, SC

