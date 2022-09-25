Oprah Winfrey and Apple are winding down their content deal. Winfrey and the streamer struck a “multi-year content partnership” in January 2018, but sources have confirmed that their deal is ending. The news comes two days after the premiere of Sidney, the Winfrey-exec produced documentary about Sidney Poitier, on the service. Although Winfrey and the tech giant are winding down their official partnership – not renewing the deal – sources suggest that they will continue to work together on a project-by-project basis. While Winfrey made The Oprah Conversations and mental health special The Me You Can’t See for Apple TV+, as well as Oprah’s...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO