Will Smith might’ve slapped Apple’s next Oscar-winning movie into 2023
After the “slap heard around the world” at this year’s Oscars ceremony overshadowed other headlines from the annual Hollywood awards bash — like Apple TV Plus beating Netflix to be the first streaming service to take home a Best Picture Oscar (for CODA) — the prognostications quickly got underway for next year’s ceremony.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21
In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list.
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
9to5Mac
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
Oprah Winfrey & Apple TV+ End Content Partnership
Oprah Winfrey and Apple are winding down their content deal. Winfrey and the streamer struck a “multi-year content partnership” in January 2018, but sources have confirmed that their deal is ending. The news comes two days after the premiere of Sidney, the Winfrey-exec produced documentary about Sidney Poitier, on the service. Although Winfrey and the tech giant are winding down their official partnership – not renewing the deal – sources suggest that they will continue to work together on a project-by-project basis. While Winfrey made The Oprah Conversations and mental health special The Me You Can’t See for Apple TV+, as well as Oprah’s...
RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 60+ Live TV Channels for Just $25
With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service, right now, the streaming site is offering a live TV subscription for cheaper than any other competitor online. New Philo users can get access to more than 60 TV channels plus on-demand movies and shows for just $25 a month. The deal makes Philo cheaper than similar services like fuboTV ($69.99/month) and Sling TV ($35/month). It’s also cheaper than Hulu + Live TV, which is currently holding...
The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
wegotthiscovered.com
A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming
This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
IGN
Paramount+ Streaming Service Review
As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Paramount+ streaming platform as of 2021, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
Paramount Plus: The Price, The Plans And Other Things To Know About The Streaming Service
Everything you need to know to enjoy everything Paramount Plus has to offer.
Competition TV: The battle of streaming services
An explosion of streaming services, apps and platforms is delivering more television content to more people than ever before. But more choice for subscribers means challenges for streamers – from HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Hulu, to CBS' parent company's Paramount+. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Hollywood Reporter media & business writer Alex Weprin, and with Sesame Workshop CEO Steve Youngwood, about how new services are fighting for subscribers as they upend traditional broadcast or cable television business models. (And no, you aren't totally free from commercials!)
Engadget
Watch Netflix’s Tudum fan event here at 1PM ET
Will host the second installment of its today. The stream will feature news, trailers and clips from more than 120 shows, movies, specials, documentaries and . You'll be able to watch the event, which starts at 1PM ET, below. Netflix will also stream the event on its , and channels, as well as its YouTube channels around the world.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
