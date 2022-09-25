ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online

Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Oprah
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Barbra Streisand
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now

Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Apple Store#Documentary Film#Vod
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey & Apple TV+ End Content Partnership

Oprah Winfrey and Apple are winding down their content deal. Winfrey and the streamer struck a “multi-year content partnership” in January 2018, but sources have confirmed that their deal is ending. The news comes two days after the premiere of Sidney, the Winfrey-exec produced documentary about Sidney Poitier, on the service. Although Winfrey and the tech giant are winding down their official partnership – not renewing the deal – sources suggest that they will continue to work together on a project-by-project basis. While Winfrey made The Oprah Conversations and mental health special The Me You Can’t See for Apple TV+, as well as Oprah’s...
NFL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 60+ Live TV Channels for Just $25

With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service, right now, the streaming site is offering a live TV subscription for cheaper than any other competitor online. New Philo users can get access to more than 60 TV channels plus on-demand movies and shows for just $25 a month. The deal makes Philo cheaper than similar services like fuboTV ($69.99/month) and Sling TV ($35/month). It’s also cheaper than Hulu + Live TV, which is currently holding...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)

Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming

This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Paramount+ Streaming Service Review

As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Paramount+ streaming platform as of 2021, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
TV SHOWS
CBS News

Competition TV: The battle of streaming services

An explosion of streaming services, apps and platforms is delivering more television content to more people than ever before. But more choice for subscribers means challenges for streamers – from HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Hulu, to CBS' parent company's Paramount+. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Hollywood Reporter media & business writer Alex Weprin, and with Sesame Workshop CEO Steve Youngwood, about how new services are fighting for subscribers as they upend traditional broadcast or cable television business models. (And no, you aren't totally free from commercials!)
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

Watch Netflix’s Tudum fan event here at 1PM ET

Will host the second installment of its today. The stream will feature news, trailers and clips from more than 120 shows, movies, specials, documentaries and . You'll be able to watch the event, which starts at 1PM ET, below. Netflix will also stream the event on its , and channels, as well as its YouTube channels around the world.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy