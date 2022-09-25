ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
thesource.com

National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
NME

Rihanna’s Super Bowl show will be an exhilarating reminder of her all-round brilliance

Is it cheeky that Rihanna has been teasing her ninth studio album for six years? Yes. Where’s ‘R9’, RiRi? After dropping her critically-acclaimed, R&B-changing eighth album ‘Anti’ in 2016, her fans have been pleading for some new material. The odd hook or verse here and there just isn’t enough anymore. So it came as a mighty surprise this Sunday (Sep 26) when news broke that she would take on the Super Bowl LVII half-time performance next February in Arizona; she confirmed the illustrious gig by sharing a snap of her holding a football hours before the day’s slate of games kicked off. Game on.
Decider.com

