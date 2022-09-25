Is it cheeky that Rihanna has been teasing her ninth studio album for six years? Yes. Where’s ‘R9’, RiRi? After dropping her critically-acclaimed, R&B-changing eighth album ‘Anti’ in 2016, her fans have been pleading for some new material. The odd hook or verse here and there just isn’t enough anymore. So it came as a mighty surprise this Sunday (Sep 26) when news broke that she would take on the Super Bowl LVII half-time performance next February in Arizona; she confirmed the illustrious gig by sharing a snap of her holding a football hours before the day’s slate of games kicked off. Game on.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO