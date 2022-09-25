ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
The Independent

12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
The Intercept

The Dark Odds Facing Iran’s Brave Protesters

Over the past week, thousands of Iranians, young and old, urban and rural, have taken to the streets to protest the authoritarian rulers of the Islamic Republic. The spark that ignited the rage of an already desperate nation came in the death of a young woman in police custody, Mahsa Amini, after being arrested by Iran’s “morality police” for wearing her hijab improperly.
Voice of America

Demonstrations in Solidarity With Iranian Women Held Around the Globe

Iranians took to the streets for a ninth consecutive night Sunday to protest the death earlier this month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police. Other protests, being held in solidarity with Iranian women, have taken place around the globe, in such cities as Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Istanbul, Madrid, New York and Paris, among others.
Voice of America

Tehran Rebukes Britain, Norway Over Commentary on Protests

Iran has rebuked Britain and Norway over what it claimed was interference and hostile news coverage of the extensive unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, the semi-official IRNA news agency said Sunday.
Voice of America

Iran Protests Flare for 10th Night as Tensions With West Grow

Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police. At least 41 people have been killed as Iran has heavily deployed...
Voice of America

Kurdish Women in Syria Protest Mahsa Amini's Death in Iran

Hundreds of women in the Kurdish city of Qamishli in Northeast Syria demonstrated in solidarity with Iranian women on Monday to condemn the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died September 16 in the custody of Iranian police. Zana Omar reports from Qamishli narrated by Rikar Hussein.
Voice of America

Hundreds Arrested in Russian Crackdown on Anti-Mobilization Protests

Nearly 800 people have been detained in Russia as protests against the country's partial military mobilization continue in cities across the country. As of Sunday, at least 796 people had been detained in 33 cities, with almost half of the total reported in the capital, Moscow, according to OVD-Info. The...
Voice of America

Amid Protests, Iran's Guard Strikes Kurdish Groups in Iraq

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard on Monday unleashed a wave of drone and artillery strikes targeting what Tehran says are bases of Iranian Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq, a semiofficial news agency reported. It was the second such cross-border assault since Saturday, at a time when Iran is convulsing with protests...
Voice of America

UN Rights Officials Condemn Violent Crackdown on Protesters in Iran

GENEVA — U.N. human rights officials have condemned the violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters angered by the death of a young woman accused of failing to comply with Iran's strict dress code. Protests across 15 Iranian provinces erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while...
