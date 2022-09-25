Read full article on original website
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
Hundreds protest after Iranian woman's alleged murder over hijab law, demand 'death to the dictator'
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Video from Iran shows hundreds gathered in protest at the funeral for a 22-year-old whom police arrested and allegedly beaten to death for violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair, prompting further calls to deny Iran's president entry to the U.S. as he prepares to speak at the U.N. General Assembly this week.
A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest
The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
Iranian police call a woman's death in custody 'unfortunate' after she was reportedly arrested for not wearing hijab properly
Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after morality police in Tehran arrested her over allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.
The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core
The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.
Iranians are risking it all to protest. Their families say some of them aren't coming home
The last time Farnaz heard her brother's voice was over the phone, on an unknown number.
12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London
British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
buzzfeednews.com
“I Wish I Had An Ounce Of Their Bravery”: Iranian Women Abroad Are Watching Protesters Back Home With Pride And Fear
In the week since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody in Tehran, Pegah has watched the protests in her home country with awe, hope, fear, and a tinge of shame. Pegah, 39, who did not want to share her last name because of fear for...
Iranian Americans are demonstrating across the US in support of protesters in Iran
Iranian Americans are staging demonstrations across the United States this weekend in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who collapsed while in custody of morality police.
The Dark Odds Facing Iran’s Brave Protesters
Over the past week, thousands of Iranians, young and old, urban and rural, have taken to the streets to protest the authoritarian rulers of the Islamic Republic. The spark that ignited the rage of an already desperate nation came in the death of a young woman in police custody, Mahsa Amini, after being arrested by Iran’s “morality police” for wearing her hijab improperly.
Voice of America
Demonstrations in Solidarity With Iranian Women Held Around the Globe
Iranians took to the streets for a ninth consecutive night Sunday to protest the death earlier this month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police. Other protests, being held in solidarity with Iranian women, have taken place around the globe, in such cities as Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Istanbul, Madrid, New York and Paris, among others.
Voice of America
Tehran Rebukes Britain, Norway Over Commentary on Protests
Iran has rebuked Britain and Norway over what it claimed was interference and hostile news coverage of the extensive unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, the semi-official IRNA news agency said Sunday.
Voice of America
Iran Protests Flare for 10th Night as Tensions With West Grow
Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police. At least 41 people have been killed as Iran has heavily deployed...
Voice of America
Kurdish Women in Syria Protest Mahsa Amini's Death in Iran
Hundreds of women in the Kurdish city of Qamishli in Northeast Syria demonstrated in solidarity with Iranian women on Monday to condemn the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died September 16 in the custody of Iranian police. Zana Omar reports from Qamishli narrated by Rikar Hussein.
Voice of America
Voice of America
Amid Protests, Iran's Guard Strikes Kurdish Groups in Iraq
Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard on Monday unleashed a wave of drone and artillery strikes targeting what Tehran says are bases of Iranian Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq, a semiofficial news agency reported. It was the second such cross-border assault since Saturday, at a time when Iran is convulsing with protests...
Voice of America
UN Rights Officials Condemn Violent Crackdown on Protesters in Iran
GENEVA — U.N. human rights officials have condemned the violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters angered by the death of a young woman accused of failing to comply with Iran's strict dress code. Protests across 15 Iranian provinces erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while...
