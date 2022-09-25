ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Miami Pays Homage To Diddy In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Yung Miami is still showing the world that she and Diddy go together real bad and we love it and can’t get enough! Recently, the City Girl took to Instagram to pay homage to her Bad Boy beau with a subtle IG post that referenced one of his most popular songs.

Taking to the platform, the Miami based rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-green ensemble which featured $100 bills printed throughout.  The cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and banging body. She paired the look with a matching har and heels and rocked minimal jewelry to let her fit do the talking. As for her hair, she wore a her black locs long and straight down and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“More money more problemssss!
” Yung Miami captioned the blinged out IG post while nodding to Diddy’s popular song. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s 6 millinon IG followers commented on the platform while another wrote, “Dayum shabooty ” while another wrote, “Yesss yesss Mo Money .. Mo Money **** em!!! ”

We’re loving this Diddy glow on the City Girl! Beauties, would you rock this money printed fit?

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
ACCIDENTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Sparks Romance Rumors With Another Woman

Diddy's flirtatious fling with Yung Miami's been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They've always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi's previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent's ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Yung Joc Claps Back at Backlash from LHHATL Fans Amid Baby News

Yung Joc is caught up in a lot of drama on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans had a lot to say on social media after the recent episode aired. On the current season, a lot of focus has been placed on Yung Joc. As he was preparing to marry Kendra Robinson, accusations were made. Meda, one of Spice’s friends, claimed she hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When asked about the most recent alleged tryst, Meda originally claimed that they allegedly last hooked up back in 2019. However, when Kendra called up Meda for answers, Meda said the last time was allegedly back in 2017. Regardless, Kendra said that the dates are still time periods when she was in a serious relationship with Joc. So Joc had some explaining to do. She also said she’d annul the marriage if Joc did any of the things he’s been accused of.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Jadakiss Says He Used To Hate Writing for Diddy: ‘It Was Taking Away Too Much of Me’

Jadakiss spent some time in his career writing on Bad Boy Records. Speaking with Smoke DZA on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Jadakiss revealed he hated it. “After giving him “Benjamins,” “Seniorita,” “Victory,” a couple remixes, I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me,” Kiss said. “It ain’t like he was a nigga from my whole life, and I could scribe how I think he should be. I feel like I couldn’t write the bars for myself and give it to him. He had too much money.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"

Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
HIP HOP
