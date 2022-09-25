ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles defensive line dominates Carson Wentz in blowout win

By Eliot Shorr Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ij0h1_0i9rAXF500

Another week, another dominating performance for the Eagles.

The Eagles went to FedEx field on Sunday and gave Carson Wentz and the Commanders a beatdown, pulling out to 24-0 halftime lead and eventually winning the game 24-8.

Here are some takeaways from the Eagles convincing win:

Defensive Line: Josh Sweat sacked Wentz on the first drive of the game on 3rd down, with Fletcher Cox and Haason Reddick getting pressure on the snap as well, sending the team’s former franchise quarterback to the ground.

It was a sign of things to come.

The Eagles defensive line dominated early-and-often against Washington, totaling four sacks in the first quarter alone. The four sacks came on just seven drop backs by Wentz. All of the defensive linemen got in on the action, with Cox, Reddick, Sweat, Brandon Graham and Javon Hargrave all registering at least 0.5 sacks in the first quarter.

The domination continued in the second quarter, as on the first Washington possession, Graham got a strip-sack on Wentz that the Eagles recovered. By the time the halftime whistle blew the Eagles had six sacks and Washington -16 net passing yards.

How dominant was the defense? Midway through the third quarter Washington had 65 net yards and zero points.

If there was one issue in the Eagles first two game it was that the pass rush wasn’t as good as many hoped coming into the season. If they play even close to the way they did on Sunday the rest of the season the Eagles are going to finish with not only a top-10 defensive line, but potentially a top-five defense overall.

DeVonta Smith: So much for the idea that DeVonta Smith might not be a big part of the offense with AJ Brown here.

Smith had a dominating day on Sunday, catching 7 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in the first half alone. Smith made three highlight catches, including his touchdown. Smith Moss’d the Washington cornerback in the corner of the end zone, then holding onto the ball as he went down to hold on for a one-yard touchdown.

Add in the two deep catches he made down the field, one of which was a great sideline catch and the other was a 50/50 win, and Smith had arguably his best game as an Eagles receiver in the win.

Carson Wentz: It was certainly not the game Wentz was hoping to have in the first game against his former team.

Wentz was bad in the pocket in 2020 and he is even worse now than he was the last time he was in an Eagles uniform. Wentz continually held onto the ball far too long, making life easy for the Eagles’ defensive line and completely holding back the Washington offense. On one play he held the ball comically long before getting hit from behind and stripped of the ball. When he did get a pass off his accuracy was an issue, something that was an issue in Philadelphia as well.

If Wentz didn’t think it before, it was painfully obvious on Sunday — he made a mistake demanding a trade from the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts: Hurts had a slow start, going just 1/5 with back-to-back poor throws on the second drive of the game. His accuracy was noticeably worse on Sunday than it was in the first two games, when it was elite. His best throw early on was a 45-yard completion to DeVonta Smith, but even that pass wasn’t great and had the play been reviewed it likely would have been overturned. Hurts also seemed to miss an open AJ Brown in the third quarter for what could have been a touchdown.

Even with those misses, however, Hurt still had a great game.

Hurts picked it up as the game went on after a slow start, starting with a nice 50/50 pass to AJ Brown that went for 38 yards, a good decision to give his No. 1 WR a chance to make a play. On 3rd-and-5 he hit Smith with a perfectly placed pass to allow the receiver to turn up the field and pick up the first down (and some) on a 31-yard gain.

One of the most impressive plays from Hurts in the first half was in the final seconds of the first half. With time running down and the Eagles needing to run a play, Hurts got the offense lined up and got the ball snapped with one second left before throwing a touchdown to Smith. Hurts looked more like a 10-year veteran on the play than a quarterback in only his second year as a full starer.

Overall, Hurt had a few more bad throws than he did the first two weeks, but the fact he wasn’t at his best and still finished with over 300 yard and three touchdown is a sign of just how much he has improved this season.

You can follow Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter at @EliotShorrParks or email him esp@94wip.com !

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Philadelphia#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Fedex
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

New York Giants suffer a double blow during defeat to the Cowboys as No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulls up with non-contact injury while Daniel Jones throws an interception on the final play

The New York Giants' night went from bad to worse Monday as No.1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulled up injured during their defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. On the Giants final offensive snap pf the game Shepard suffered a non-contact injury that saw him taken to the locker room on the medical cart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Washington Fans Are Furious With Ron Rivera Sunday

Ron Rivera is in some hot water on Sunday afternoon. Washington Commanders fans aren't happy with their head coach after he decided to not challenge a long catch from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. It looked to be really close, but the officials deemed it a catch and Rivera didn't challenge...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy