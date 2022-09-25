ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Grant Calcaterra makes 40-yard grab for first NFL catch

By Lou Di Pietro
 2 days ago

Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut in Week 3 against Washington, and didn’t figure into the first half game plan that saw DeVonta Smith run wild and Dallas Goedert record a TD grab.

However, with Goedert questionable for the second half with a shin injury, Calcaterra and Jack Stoll got some shine – and Calcaterra’s came quick, as Jalen Hurts hit him on the Eagles’ first drive for what ended up as a 40-yard catch and run on Calcaterra’s first NFL grab:

Wasn’t even his best catch of the day, though, as he had made a one-handed snag in warmups:

Calcaterra, 23, was the Eagles’ sixth-round pick out of SMU, where he was Second Team All-AAC after catching 36 balls for 445 yards and four touchdowns. He almost never got to Philly or even SMU, though, as after making 41 catches over three years at Oklahoma but missing most of 2019 due to a concussion, Calcaterra decided to retire from football due to multiple head injuries.

However, in November 2020, he announced a return and a transfer to Auburn, which ended up becoming a transfer to SMU in January 2021, and finally a selection in the NFL Draft in 2022.

The kicker for the catch? Calcaterra, on the one grab, nearly doubled the entire passing output of the Commanders to that point (24 yards). Carson Wentz didn’t reach 40 yards passing until his eighth completion out of 16 attempts, which came with about four minutes left in the third quarter on a short third down conversion to J.D. McKissic.

