Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast

When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best dumpling restaurants in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world. One of the best comfort foods out there...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These spots serve the best horchatas Dallas has to offer

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone enjoys Mexican food in Texas, while tacos, burritos, and margaritas more than likely dominate your regular order, there’s a special sweet drink that you may want to give a try before you live too many days without it. The horchata. So, what is a...
DALLAS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?

This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
CANTON, TX
falconquill.org

Caterina’s Cooks Up a Good Time

Caterina’s is not just any new restaurant. It is a unique social experiment that tests our attachment to our cell phones. On July 27, 2022 a new restaurant, Caterina’s, opened up in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. Caterina’s was opened by Fort Worth Chef Tim Love and serves delicious, fresh, and homemade Italian cuisine. Love named the restaurant Caterina’s after his late sister Cathrine. Caterina also means “pure” in Italian.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says this Dallas restaurant serves one of the best quesadillas in the world

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’ve got a reputable publication telling you one of the best quesadillas in the world can be found in Dallas, Texas, you listen. TasteAtlas put out a list of the best quesadillas in the world, according to food experts. Naturally, Mexico is king when it comes to finding the best quesadilla with not only the top three spots but two more spots in the top 10 spots in the world.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

