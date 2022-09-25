ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

ALLEGAN COUNTY (WWJ) – Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.

Officials say the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the crash scene on Bridge Road in Trowbridge Township – about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo – around 6:15 p.m., according to a report from WZZM in Grand Rapids.

When sheriff’s deputies showed up, they found an SUV on the river bank.

The driver, the only occupant of the SUV, was found unconscious. Crews had to extricate the driver, who was taken to Bronson Hospital. Their condition was not known.

Authorities believe the car was headed south on Bridge Road when it hit a guardrail and was sent over the bridge and onto an embankment, according to WZZM.

The exact cause of the crash is still unclear, but authorities believe speed and alcohol may have been factors.

Officials said Bridge Road will remain closed in the area until crews can make repairs to the bridge.

