Patriots vs. Ravens thumbs up, thumbs down: DeVante Parker’s big day not enough

In many ways the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium home opener against the Ravens Sunday afternoon played out just the way many expected, New England’s defense facing a different kind of challenge in Lamar Jackson while Mac Jones’ passing game had an opportunity to make more plays than in the first two weeks.

In the end, Jackson threw four touchdowns passes and rushed for a score as Baltimore won a shootout, 37-26, to drop Bill Belichick’s team to 1-2 on the young season. Meanwhile New England turned the ball over four times, including two Jones’ interceptions and a critical Nelson Agholor fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Before turning the page to next week’s trip to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, here are some of the highs and lows from New England’s exciting but fruitless effort.

Thumbs up

DeVante Parker – After hauling in just one pass in the first two weeks, the veteran enjoyed a massive breakout game in the home opener. He had a 31-yard catch-and-run on his first reception and picked up 40 yards on a play action reception in the second quarter. Parker than added a 36-yarder down the left sideline to jumpstart the first drive of the third quarter before setting up a short touchdown run with a 25-yard toe-tapper on the left sideline, beating Brandon Stephens yet again. Parker finished the day with five catches for 156 yards and probably could have done even more damage but for a couple timelier throws from Mac Jones.

Deatrich Wise – Facing second- and third-string Ravens’ tackles, Wise had a field day winning the matchups. By halftime the veteran team captain had a team high five tackles including three sacks and four tackles for a loss. Wise, a first-time captain for New England, finished the day with six tackles and the three sacks as Baltimore tightened up its protection in the second half.

Rhamondre Stevenson – A week after the Patriots ran the ball to run out the win in Pittsburgh, Stevenson set the ground tone on New England’s second drive against Baltimore with consecutive carries of 8 and 10 yards. He paced the Patriots with six rushes for 46 yards by halftime and kept things moving in the second half. Stevenson finished with 12 rushes for 73 yards with a short touchdown and another 28 yards on four catches.

Thumbs down

Myles Bryant – For the second straight week, Bryant muffed his first punt return opportunity of the day. For the second straight week he was fortunate to recover and retain possession for the Patriots. But it’s probably time to end the experiment of having Bryant – who hadn’t returned punts since high school – serve as New England’s primary punt returner. Rookie third-round pick and All-American returner Marcus Jones needs to take over the job full time, as he’s already slid into the kickoff return role. Sooner or later one of Bryant’s muffs could really cost the Patriots.

Pass protection/Penalties – New England’s line struggled with communication and protecting Jones in Week 1 in Miami. Those issues were back early in the home opener on Sunday, New England’s opening drive stunted by a Patrick Queen sack of Jones with an overload of the left side of the line that seemed to confuse the protection. That sack came after right tackle Isaiah Wynn set the drive back with a false start penalty. Wynn had a holding call later and David Andrews was flagged for holding while giving up a sack of his own. The offensive line needs to be better, both in terms of pass protection at times and certainly eliminating penalties.

Run defense – New England had very much held Miami and Pittsburgh in check on the ground through two weeks of work. But the unique challenge of Jackson didn’t go so well Sunday in Foxborough. Both Jackson and running back Justice Hill hit for big plays on the ground as Baltimore totaled nearly 200 yards rushing and averaged more than 8 yards per carry prior to running out the clock on the win.

Mac Jones – Another week and another weak-ass dive trying to steal a 15-yard penalty on the defense. Jones’ flopping may be smart trying to gain yards, but it’s embarrassing to watch the same way flopping in the NBA and soccer are infuriating. Jones limped off in the fourth quarter with a lower left leg injury that certainly had him in significant pain on his final throw of the day. Jones actually had a pretty good day at times against Baltimore – though he tried to throw an ugly pick to Patrick Queen on the goal line, did throw an ugly pick to Josh Bynes trying to force a third-quarter throw to Parker and then wasted a Ravens' turnover when he threw a lob-ball pick to Marlon Humphrey in the fourth-quarter. But trio of interceptions aside, Jones’ flopping is enough to get him on the down list here, enough already. And his injury is left as the biggest concern for the team moving forward.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy where they offer the most dependable home heating oil delivery and HVAC service including Lennox heating and cooling systems. Visit MacFarlane Energy.com for more.