Mesa, AZ

azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
franchising.com

Rally’s Drive-in Restaurant Opening Fourth Phoenix Location

Iconic double drive-thru burger restaurant to open its fourth location in Phoenix, AZ on September 27th. September 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced the opening of its fourth Rally’s restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. Located at 7890 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix residents will be able to order and enjoy Rally’s vast menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes, as well as Rally’s famous seasoned fries, which have been voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road

A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

NAI closes 4 land sales totaling $9.38 million

Four land sales totaling $9.38 million highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. With the addition of the sale of a retail space in Scottsdale, those five deals totaled almost $10 million ($9.8 million). : Here are the top Google searches related to Phoenix real estate. : What do...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Big Mesa water projects face ballooning costs

In 2024, Mesa officials expect to lose 7,000 acre-feet, or 16%, of the city’s share of Colorado River water due to drought contingency measures. It’s about 8% of Mesa’s total water consumption, but Mesa Water Director Chris Hassert said, “We will offset that entire 7,000- acre foot cut with the flip of a switch” once the city completes the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline to increase water exchanges with the Gila River Indian Community.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mercy Gilbert Medical Commons adds 3rd office building

The first frame panels for the third Mercy Gilbert Medical Office Building have been lifted into place, keeping the project on schedule for its planned March 2023 completion. At the time of tilt, this facility has been fully leased and programmed with Dignity Health’s East Valley’s graduate medical education program and supporting medical imaging services via Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The old Valley National Bank in Phoenix at risk of being demolished

PHOENIX - The old Valley National Bank near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was first designed in 1963, and the historic building is in jeopardy of being demolished. Advocates for the preservation of the building road are speaking up although the Chase Bank branch has been closed for some time.
PHOENIX, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
azbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies of 2022: Arizona Diamondbacks

After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes the Arizona Diamondbacks. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE

