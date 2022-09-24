ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast

When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Does Dallas — Inside a Futuristic Estate by Love Field Airport

It's safe to say we've never seen anything quite like 5025 Wateka Drive, a palatial futuristic estate near Love Field Airport. From a cursed castle in Cleveland to a mid-century marvel in Michigan, no home is too extravagant, too inimitable, or too weird for the eye-catching real estate curators behind the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. And though their hunt for must-see houses spans nationwide, we’re never too surprised when a Dallas listing makes its way onto the grid. After all, North Texas has its own share of the bold and the bizarre when it comes to architecture and design. That being said, I’ve never seen anything quite like Zillow Gone Wild’s latest local spotlight: 5025 Wateka Road, a towering, sci-fi-inspired structure near Love Field Airport that looks as though it’s been airlifted straight from Miami.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas

Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Another Denton Square staple is closing

McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Best places to get lobster in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that lobsters taste with their legs? This crustacean that we now consider a luxurious meal is an interesting creature with tons of fascinating features. For example, did you know Sunday, Sept. 25, is National Lobster Day? We did and we think that is...
DALLAS, TX

