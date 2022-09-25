Read full article on original website
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Falcons win Internet with epic troll of Seahawks, Seattle, and drone that delayed game
The Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks game was temporarily delayed on Sunday and participants on the field were told the leave as a rogue drone was found flying overhead.
Forgettable night for Jimmy G in 49ers 11-10 loss to Denver
DENVER — At first, the San Francisco 49ers were actually relieved that Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of his own end zone for a safety.It negated Bradley Chubb's go-ahead pick-6 and left the Niners clinging to a 7-5 lead over the Broncos in the third quarter Sunday night.Ultimately, that misstep came back to haunt the Niners in their 11-10 loss at Denver.It was one of several miscues in Garoppolo's first game in place of injured starter Trey Lance, who broke an ankle in Week 2.The Niners (1-2) gave up four sacks, committed three turnovers and converted just one third down against...
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media
Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
Seattle Seahawks: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks lost their second in a row after absorbing a 27-23 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 at Lumen Field. Here are some takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss. After falling to the Falcons on Sunday, the Seahawks fell to 1-2 and last place...
Seahawks vs. Falcons updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Lumen Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team...
