Patriots lose to Ravens at home opener, 37-26

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots lose to the Baltimore Ravens 37 to 26 as they took their home field for the first time this season.

This was the Patriots 3rd game of the season following last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after starting the season with a loss to Miami.

Baltimore opened the season with a win over the New York Jets, but lost to the Miami Dolphins in week two.

Mac Jones was shown limping off the field during the last two minutes of the game. No information regarding the seriousness of the injury or if he will be placed on the injured list.

Also Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday’s game that was his 57th in a row from inside 50 yards. That’s a new NFL record. Folk hasn’t missed from inside 50 since the 2020 season opener against Miami.

The kick broke the record that Ryan Succop set with Tennessee from 2014-17. Folk made one of two field-goal attempts in the first two games, missing from 52 yards against Pittsburgh last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

