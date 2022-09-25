Read full article on original website
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery made an announcement recently on their social media page concerning staffing issues, that are plaguing businesses all across Bismarck Mandan and the country for that matter. More on that in a second. Schlotzsky's is located at 2000 North 12th Street Ste 130 in Bismarck, North Dakota which...
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
High speed chase leads to arrest in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County deputies say a driver on Highway Ten who refused to pull over sped into the eastern part of Bismarck and crashed near Main Avenue and 26th Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. They say the driver, who had minor injuries, got out and ran but...
What road construction projects are happening near you? Here’s the list
North Dakota’s road construction season starts in spring and runs through fall. Just as the temperatures go up and the snow melts away, the orange cones go down and construction zone signs appear. Crews at the city and state levels are working to wrap up their work around the state before the snow returns and […]
Bismarck police investigating woman’s death on train tracks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman who died after getting struck by a train early Monday morning. Investigators responded to a call from BNSF employees involving a train hitting a woman just before 4 a.m. The employees said she was struck while seated on the train tracks on the 2100 block of the train tracks along Main Avenue. Police identified the person as Jessica Solorzano, of Bakersfield, California.
More affordable housing options, renovation complete for Boulevard Avenue Apartments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another option for affordable housing will be made available soon in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Community leaders and developers gathered Monday to celebrate the renovation of the Boulevard Apartment Complex. Previously a nursing home and senior living campus, it now hosts 120 new efficiency, one, two and even three-bedroom units.
Man found dead in Mandan, homicide suspected
UPDATE- 9/27: 3:30 P.M. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The autopsy conducted on Kevin Greybull today indicated that he died of stabbing and cutting injuries caused by a sharp object. According to the Mandan Police Department, they are still investigating the situation along with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation. […]
Bismarck Store Getting A Facelift, Moving To New Temporary Location
Tons of new businesses have been popping up all over Bismarck-Mandan, and it's great to see. Something else you may have missed is that some of our oldest businesses in the area are making changes and moving around too. A Temporary Move. According to a post I saw on the...
New apartments opens for low income residents
However, the project has had some setbacks.
Mandan police asking for public’s assistance in homicide investigation
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Mandan Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1900blk of 3rd St SE in the Fort Lincoln Trolley Bridge area on Friday around 7 PM. Officers found Kevin Greybull, age 65, deceased. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The...
Carino's Bismarck Lonely Parking Lot - Classy Goodbye Post
Information For Those That Have A Carino's Gift Card
Huff Hills Ski Patrol Safety Training
HUFF HILLS, N.D. (KFYR) - Before you can hit the slopes this winter, Ski Patrol at Huff Hills is training for the ski and snowboard season. Although these paths are empty now, skiers and snowboarders will be here shortly, and ski patrol is here to ensure everyone’s safety. For...
In Case You Missed It: 9/19-9/25 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with […]
Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over
UPDATE – 9/21, 3:30 P.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The vehicle that rolled over in Bismarck that shut down part of Century Ave on Tuesday was driven by a juvenile, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police called, serious injuries. The youth’s condition is not known […]
Bismarck's Bizaare Week - Rollovers All Over Town - Why?
What The Heck Can Cause Such A Thing?
Bismarck Gun Show fires off this weekend
One of the gun show's vendors, who is a store owner himself, talks about why he enjoys coming to the gun show every year.
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in north Bismarck. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other...
Bisman community member celebrates her 100th birthday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day you can celebrate a 100th birthday, but one long-time Mandan resident is leaving her mark every step of the way. Harriet McClelland had lots to celebrate on her 100th birthday, from traveling the world to getting awarded numerous awards for her volunteer efforts. She’s also a long-time educator and an involved community member. Harriet reflected on important lessons she’s learned.
Three car rollovers in one week in Bismarck
Police also say two people are okay after they were involved in a van rollover that happened along State Street and 43rd avenue on Monday.
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
