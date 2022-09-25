ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Smoker showdown: Barbecue trucks say "archaic" city rules threatens their business

By Torey Van Oot, Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago

Animales Barbeque says enforcement of an "archaic" city ordinance may soon put a damper on its meat-smoking operation.

The issue: Current Minneapolis city cod e says food trucks can't have equipment outside the truck.

That means the offset smokers used by businesses like Animales and Boomin Barbecue are technically off-limits.

Threat level: Serious if you're a fan of smoked meats — Animales and Boomin serve some of the best barbecue in the state.

Yes, but: City leaders, including officials with the health department and the city attorney's office, are working on a fix.

  • "These awesome local joints are putting Minneapolis on the BBQ map, and we will find a way to keep them smoking," Mayor Jacob Frey told Axios in a statement.

The intrigue: It's not clear why the ordinance, which also applies to common food truck features such as picnic tables and trash cans, is being enforced now.

  • Owners of both trucks says health inspectors haven't raised the issue in the past.

Situational awareness: Both trucks operate from fixed locations — Animales is at Bauhaus Brew Labs and Boomin is outside the craft beer store Ombibulous.

  • Animales owner Jon Wipfli told Axios the rules were created when food trucks primarily parked downtown for lunch service on food truck row. He argues they should be updated to reflect current trends.

What they're saying: Wipfli said Sunday that while city leaders have been helpful, he's still waiting on a resolution.

  • “I know they don’t want us to relocate to the suburbs, where the food we’re cooking and in the manner we’re cooking it would be welcomed," he said.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus

MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Eight places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are eight places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🫖 Surly Brewing: The popular Twin Cities brewery created "Take Five," a THC-tonic with 5 milligrams per can, and a lemon tea with the same dosage. Coming soon, according to its website. 🥤Burning Brothers Brewing: "Kite Soda" claims to be Minnesota's first THC-soda, with root beer, citrus and ginger ale flavors out now....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Two Minneapolis food trucks say the city is threatening to shut them down

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A food fight is underway in Minneapolis as two popular food trucks fight to stay open. On Saturday morning, Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue took to social media, claiming the city of Minneapolis is trying to shut them down because their current set-ups violate city code- namely their outdoor smokers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out This Nauseating Find At Popular Minneapolis Uptown Restaurant!

Walking along storefronts can be fun. You get to look inside at the store/restaurant, you can judge maybe how busy it is, or isn't, and sometimes there is something on display in the window that might make you stop in, or as in the case of this video, it has the opposite affect. A Minneapolis woman recently shared a video of a RAT inside an Uptown restaurant, walking in and through food that appears to be covered for use later! ISH!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Myth Live nightclub may be demolished in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site. That decision is expected to happen by the end of the calendar year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
Axios

Test your Twin Cities neighborhood knowledge

Have you ever quibbled with friends over the borders of Uptown?. What's new: Our visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw your boundaries for local neighborhoods and compare your answers to other Axios readers. How it works: Follow this link to the game on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Is an Amazon grocery store coming to Woodbury?

Rendering by Launch Properties, LLC. Courtesy of City of Woodbury. A proposed redevelopment in Woodbury is the latest set of plans sparking speculation about Amazon's rumored grocery store endeavor in the Twin Cities. Local developer Launch Properties, LLC. is proposing to build a 44,000-square-foot grocery store and new Wells Fargo...
WOODBURY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Barbecue#Trucks#Cod#Food Drink#Smoker#The Health Department#Bbq#Bauhaus Brew Labs#Sunda
Axios Twin Cities

"Look in the rearview mirror": DPS chief says Minnesota street racing crackdown is working

Minnesota's top law enforcement official says this summer's street racing crackdown has led to fewer meetups and fewer spectators.The big picture: State and local law enforcement have been working to put the brakes on the dangerous gatherings, which proliferated across the country during the pandemic. Why it matters: The street racing meetups are more than a noisy nuisance. Authorities say they're dangerous for drivers and fans. Two teens were killed by gunfire that broke out at gatherings in Minneapolis during one June weekend in 2021.What they're doing: The State Patrol partners with local police and sheriff departments to...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Café temporarily closes after viral rodent video

MINNEAPOLIS – A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral.A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella's Fish Café in Uptown.RaLasia Wright captured the video at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she and her friends walked by the restaurant and saw the rodent through the window in the rice."It was huge rat, it was a really, big, huge rat, like the rat was thicker than me, like, it was big, like tearing the food down, like I'm talking about 'Bookie' was eating the food up," Wright said. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Twin Cities

Developers are turning old Minneapolis office buildings in to apartments and also building new towers

Downtown Minneapolis is quietly going through a major shift to adapt to a future that includes a lot more remote work.What's happening: Old, tired office buildings are being converted into apartments or demolished, while developers keep building new, high-priced office space.Between the lines: The trend shows that corporate employers may need less office space, but they want it to be high class. Why it matters: The residential conversion/new office lifecycle has led to a pipeline of over more than $1 billion worth of new downtown development.Driving the news: This week, Minneapolis developer Sherman Associates announced it would spend $400 million...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro

Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy