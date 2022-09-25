Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Collaborative effort to expand suicide prevention to North Dakota rural communities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Data from the CDC reports the suicide rate in North Dakota is higher than the national average. To help bring those numbers down, the University of North Dakota is partnering with several other agencies to create a comprehensive suicide prevention program in western North Dakota over the next five years. UND has taken the lead in the effort, but they say the partnership is essential.
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
NBC News
Woman who took raccoon to North Dakota bar and prompted rabies alert is charged
MADDOCK, N.D.— A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, has been criminally charged. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering...
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of North Dakota
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in North Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KFYR-TV
Bird flu detected in third ND county; poultry events suspended in 15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bird flu has been detected in a third county in North Dakota. Avian influenza was detected in Ransom County in southeast North Dakota in a commercial turkey and chicken flock. Ransom and surrounding counties will suspend poultry events for at least 30 days, per recently amended State Animal Health Board rules.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
KFYR-TV
Montana governor praises forest management efforts in limiting catastrophic wildfires
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Most of Montana continues to face severe drought conditions. That’s why Governor Greg Gianforte discussed the importance of active forest management throughout the state. Speaking in Helena Monday, the Governor thanked first responders for their efforts this season, as well as the US Forest Service...
KFYR-TV
Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters say the proposed...
Are South Dakota Drivers Required to Pull over for Funeral Processions?
A funeral procession, chances are it's something every South Dakota driver has encountered at least a few times in their life while being behind the wheel. The question is, are you fully up to speed with the driving laws regarding funeral processions once you do encounter one?. Let's find out.
gowatertown.net
North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)
BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
KELOLAND TV
Former McLaughlin teacher’s license revoked after relationship with student
MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked the teaching certificate of a McLaughlin teacher for having a romantic relationship with a student. An investigation found an 18-year-old student stayed over at Christopher E. Albert’s house on prom night last year. Albert was a...
North Dakota Man Gets Nearly 5 Years For Meth Distribution Crime
A North Dakota man, who was arrested after a high-speed chase south of Gillette two years ago, was sentenced for a methamphetamine crime to nearly five years imprisonment in federal court on Monday. Jerry Darnell Dawson Jr., heard the 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine from U.S....
The North Dakota Tribal College System announced new apprenticeship program
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Tribal College System announced a new apprenticeship program to help put Native Americans to work across the state. The program was developed in partnership with Hess Corporation to improve educational and employment opportunities for Native Americans across North Dakota. “Our hope is that this program will provide tribal […]
How To Take A “Time Out” In North Dakota This Week
A gorgeous week after a chilly start to Fall last week is making now, if ever, some of the best times to get out and enjoy the 701!. The colors are changing and if you have been stuck inside that office or house, just trying to survive the daily tasks; take the time and have a break!
Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line
A new regional transmission project is coming to North Dakota, as Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. and Otter Tail Power Co. joined forces last week on the announcement of the upcoming Jamestown-Ellendale 345 kV transmission line across ... Read More » The post Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
KFYR-TV
94% of ND experiencing drought conditions
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three months ago, every corner of North Dakota was green and drought-free. But that’s changed. As of Thursday, 94% of the state is experiencing some form of drought, including a patch of severe drought in Williams and McKenzie Counties. While farmers are wary of another...
KFYR-TV
Lane departure crashes are the leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number one cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota is lane departures, which happen when a vehicle swerves outside its lane. To try to prevent these fatalities, the DOT has installed edge and center-line rumble strips, curved warning signs, and cable median barriers. The crashes are especially prevalent in rural communities.
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Most Obsessed Beauty Procedure?
The most popular at-home cosmetic treatment or professional cosmetic treatment in North Dakota.
Last honey harvest of the season for one North Dakota beekeeper
Like many North Dakota farm kids, Duff started the trade before he was 10 years old from his stepdad.
