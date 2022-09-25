Drew Brees didn’t just leave a strong legacy behind — he set a standard with the New Orleans Saints that his successors have struggled to meet. According to NFL Research, the Saints have suffered as many shutouts in the first half (4) in the 20 games since Brees hung up his cleats as in the 228 games he started for them (4). The goose egg they laid in the first half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday tied the total they set during Brees’ tenure.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO