ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
WTOP

Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line

Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecheyennepost.com

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy