Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
5 keys to Packers beating Buccaneers in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to make a major statement early in the 2022 season when Matt LaFleur’s team takes the field against the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Can the Packers continue putting Week 1 in the rear-view mirror, build...
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line
Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
Live updates from inside Raymond James Stadium for Tampa Bay's home opener.
