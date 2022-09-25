ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

AP Top 25 reaction: Rank Kansas, cowards

After a Week 4 that saw many of the bottom teams at the previous top-25 lose, there were expectations that newer teams would make their way into the top-25. Well, the new top-25 has been released and now it’s time for some reactions:. Voters fear Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Oregon St#Byu#Stanford#Texas A M#Tcu#Florida St#Kansas St#Texas Tech#The Associated Press
College Football HQ

Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule All ...
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Oregon Climbs to No. 13 in AP Poll After Win Over Washington State

The AP released their Top 25 Rankings Sunday morning and Oregon continued its upward climb. After their comeback win over Washington State, the Ducks have climbed two spots in the poll to No. 13. Find the full poll below:. 1. Georgia (4-0) (55 first place votes) 2. Alabama (4-0) 3....
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy