Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

(Reuters) - Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

The Super Bowl, the biggest event in American football, takes place at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12.

Rihanna's fans have waited for years for the promised follow-up to her eighth studio album "Anti" from 2016, which included the hit single "Work."

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Will Dunham)

