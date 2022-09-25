ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiff: Any Trump criminal referral should be unanimous from Jan. 6 panel

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) speaks to reporters after a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, said that a criminal referral for former President Trump should be unanimous from the panel.

“We operate with a high degree of consensus and unanimity,” Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It will be, certainly, I think, my recommendation, my feeling, that we should make referrals. But we will get to a decision as a committee, and we will all abide by that decision, and I will join our committee members if they feel differently.”

The committee, which has been conducting an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions surrounding the incident for more than a year, doesn’t have the power to prosecute — and members of the committee have long been pushing for the Justice Department to criminally investigate the former president.

Schiff on Sunday called the DOJ’s separate probe into Jan. 6 “very slow” and said there are “areas the Justice Department hasn’t fully investigated.”

The committee is considering a criminal referral to the DOJ based on the collected evidence against the former president.

Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), one of just two Republicans on the panel, reportedly said at the Texas Tribune Festival Saturday that she also thinks the committee’s decision should be unanimous.

“I do agree … there have been several laws broken. And it is, I think, apparent that there is evidence that Donald Trump was involved in breaking several of those laws,” Schiff said Sunday.

“I think, when Congress does find evidence that people have broken the law, not — it is not always the case that it makes a referral, but, in circumstances like these, I think that’s the better part of the argument.”

Peter Pickering
1d ago

Schiff lost all credibility when continually lied to the American about having undeniable facts about Russian collusion, when he hide and coached the whistleblower, or just because his pure hatred for Trump obsess his every waking moment !!

47
Jim Pearson
1d ago

Pee Wee Schiff is obsessed with his Get Trump agenda. He couldn’t get him impeached with all of his fabricated Russian collusion crap so he’s hell bent on getting him some way. Schiff is just another example of corruption in politics. He needs to go. He’s detrimental to national security.

Rich Smith
1d ago

Schiff has no credibility. He blatantly lies and clearly believes that he should never be held responsible for his constant release of false information to the press. He is willing to do anything in his quest for fame and power.

