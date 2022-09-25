Tennessee Titans hang on to drop Las Vegas Raiders for first victory

The Tennessee Titans needed a win if only to find some confidence.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense led the charge early, and the defense thwarted a two-point conversion in the final two minutes to hang on for a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

After a heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants in Week 1 and an embarrassing display against Buffalo on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2, the prospect of starting 0-3 — a death knell to making the playoffs in the NFL — might have been Tennessee's best motivator. The Titans (1-2) wasted little time dictating the game, scoring on their first three possessions and forcing Las Vegas (0-3) to play catch-up in the second half.

Titans start was a pick-me-up

Tennessee couldn't have started better.

Its first two possessions resulted in touchdowns. For a team that has been searching for answers the past two weeks, it was the kind of start the Titans needed. Running back Derrick Henry was stuffed for negative yards on the game's first play, but the Titans embarked on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that featured a pair of Henry highlights. He caught a screen pass for 23 yards and had a 10-yard run that put the Titans just outside the red zone. Tannehill capped it off with a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Geoff Swaim.

The Titans showed some versatility with their play-calling, using Henry on the screen and running a reverse with rookie Treylon Burks that kept Las Vegas guessing. Tannehill's 42-yard pass to Robert Woods set up the Titans' second score, a Henry 1-yard plunge, and was the longest play of the season for the Titans.

Offensive line holds

Maybe the biggest question mark coming into the Raiders game was how well Tennessee's offensive line would hold. The Titans spent nearly the entire week re-working that group with tackle Taylor Lewan lost for the season with a knee injury, and backup Jamarco Jones also was put on injured reserve Thursday.

How Henry played ultimately was going to be a reflection of the line. It didn't take long for the group, which featured Dennis Daley replacing Lewan at left tackle, to open holes for Henry. He ran for 64 yards in the first half, consistently getting to the second level of Las Vegas' defense.

Derrick Henry of old

Henry, who had been bottled up the first two games, finished with 20 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. But it was his physical runs in the teeth of the Raiders' defense that drew the biggest responses. He battered his way for 10 yards in the first quarter and had crashed his way through Raiders tacklers for a 13-yard pickup late in third.

Titans defense stands up

Tennessee needed stops in the fourth quarter and got them. Kevin Byard's interception of Derek Carr in the end zone early saved the Titans' decision to go for it on fourth-and-4 near midfield while holding an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Carr got his team within two points with a 9-yard TD to Mack Hollins in the final minute, but the Titans tipped his two-point conversion pass to seal it.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans hang on to drop Las Vegas Raiders for first victory