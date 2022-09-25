Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.

The statue has been on parish grounds on Independence Road for over 60 years.

According to Father Robert Jasany, the statue went missing nea, which left him deeply saddened.

“We are hoping that whoever stole this statue will return it to its rightful place. It is part of our history and it is greatly missed,” Father Jasany said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.