Cleveland, OH

Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.

The statue has been on parish grounds on Independence Road for over 60 years.

According to Father Robert Jasany, the statue went missing nea, which left him deeply saddened.

“We are hoping that whoever stole this statue will return it to its rightful place. It is part of our history and it is greatly missed,” Father Jasany said.

Comments

TerryLee Schiller Farrar X
2d ago

who in their twisted mind would do that??? you can't sell it or display, so what's the point......

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend

City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
CLEVELAND, OH
