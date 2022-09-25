Sunday No Huddle (9-25-22)
WCIA — On this week’s edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and IlliniBoard.com’s Robert Rosenthal talk the Illini’s big win over Chattanooga to complete the an undefeated nonconference season. They talk what to take away from this game, where the team stands heading into Big Ten play, and more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
