Sunday No Huddle (9-25-22)

By Andy Olson
 2 days ago

WCIA — On this week’s edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and IlliniBoard.com’s Robert Rosenthal talk the Illini’s big win over Chattanooga to complete the an undefeated nonconference season. They talk what to take away from this game, where the team stands heading into Big Ten play, and more.

WCIA

WCIA

