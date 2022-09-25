ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

THOUSANDS PAY TRIBUTE TO RPD OFFICER SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--More than 4000 people, including law enforcement officers from across the country, gathered in Richmond’s Tiernan Center Monday to honor the life and sacrifice of Officer Seara Burton. Among those who spoke at the service were Richmond Mayor Dave Snow. "Officer Burton has had an impact on all of us. She, in her own way, touched all of our lives and left memories for all of us to cherish," Snow said. "The weight of this badge has been nearly unbearable over the last several weeks," said Lieutenant Donnie Benedict. Seara’s stepmother, Ami Miller, who is herself an RPD officer, had an emotional goodbye. "Please was over us and rest easy." Seara’s fiancé, Sierra Neal, also spoke. "I feel an emptiness without her here, but I will always be thankful for the love she gave me." Seara was shot on August 10 and died on September 18. She was sworn in as an officer in August of 2018.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

OFFICER BURTON'S BADGE NUMBER RETIRED

(Richmond, IN)--There was a solemn service inside the Richmond City Building in advance of the public visitation on Sunday. It was held to permanently honor Officer Seara Burton through the retirement of her badge number. "It is with saddened heart that I hereby retire Badge #140 as well as the radio identifier K9-2 that Seara so proudly wore," said the law enforcement agent who was conducting the service. It means that no RPD officer will ever again be assigned the badge number 140. That badge number was also a feature of the public visitation on Sunday.
RICHMOND, IN
