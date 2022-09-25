Access to Care: Though Summit County’s oncology services have evolved over the years, barriers and limitations remain

Read full article on original website
Related
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
Vail Valley real estate seeing declines in key market areas
A lot of economic comparisons to 2021 are often skewed. But Eagle County’s real estate market has slowed considerably. The latest data from the Vail Board of Realtors shows some significant dips in several areas, with a few important exceptions. Leading the declines is the number of new listings...
Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused
The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
cobizmag.com
Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program
The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Daily News
Woody Creek audience puts DiSalvo in hot seat
Sheriff’s candidate Michael Buglione didn’t have to say much during what was described in advance as a “meet and greet” at the monthly meeting of the Woody Creek Caucus Thursday night. Some of Buglione’s supporters — a handful of people in the audience who peppered his...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch breaks ground on senior center
Highlands Ranch officials broke ground on the upcoming $16.5 million senior center on Sept. 19 with the goal of opening doors in January 2024. The 20,000 square-foot community space for people over 55 will include a Douglas County Health and Human Services satellite office, a fitness area, meeting rooms, a large kitchen and more. It’s located on Highlands Ranch Parkway next to Mountainview Christian Church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
No injuries in incident requiring removal of Jeep from Yampa River
There were no injuries from an incident that required a red Jeep Wrangler be removed from the Yampa River near Hayden on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to Colorado State Patrol. CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said the incident wasn’t handled as a wreck because the Jeep became stuck on its own.
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Westword
Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs
When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seeing smoke near Bear Creek Lake Park? Here’s why
If you notice smoky skies in Lakewood or Jefferson County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, it is because of a wildland fire investigation class.
Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms
As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy
House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you. Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
Westword
Colorado Education Department Finds Systemic Racism in DPS Affective Needs Program
In March, AdvocacyDenver filed a complaint against Denver Public Schools with the Colorado Department of Education, alleging that DPS systemically denied Black students who were identified with disabilities and placed in affective needs programs an appropriate public education. Rachel Dore, the state complaints officer for the education department, agreed with...
Boulder couple settles lawsuit against city over oil and gas permitting moratorium
The City of Boulder agreed Friday to pay a couple who own mineral rights inside the city limits $35,000 for interfering with their property rights, according to a news release from Advance Colorado Action. Starting in 2013, the city imposed what was supposed to be a short-term moratorium on oil...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Landscaping company helps disabled veteran after he was scammed
Disabled veteran John Frank cries tears of joy after a good Samaritan steps in to provide him with beautiful new landscaping.
Comments / 0