R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO