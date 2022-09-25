Video: SpaceX launch seen from Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Myrtle Beach area skywatchers got a spectacular glimpse of a Florida space launch Saturday evening.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:32 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Spaceflight Now. The spacecraft was clearly visible as it streaked along the coastline of the southeastern U.S.

Video courtesy: Mark Sowers

The weather at the beach was perfect for people to catch a glimpse of the launch, prompting several News13 viewers to share the images they captured of the spacecraft. Among them was Mark Sowers, who also posted his video on YouTube.

A group of 52 Starlink internet satellites was launched Saturday evening as well. These satellites will add to SpaceX’s high-speed, low-latency internet network, according to Spaceflight Now.

