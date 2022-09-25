ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Video: SpaceX launch seen from Myrtle Beach area

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmLLk_0i9r78Qj00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Myrtle Beach area skywatchers got a spectacular glimpse of a Florida space launch Saturday evening.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:32 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Spaceflight Now. The spacecraft was clearly visible as it streaked along the coastline of the southeastern U.S.

Video courtesy: Mark Sowers

The weather at the beach was perfect for people to catch a glimpse of the launch, prompting several News13 viewers to share the images they captured of the spacecraft. Among them was Mark Sowers, who also posted his video on YouTube.

A group of 52 Starlink internet satellites was launched Saturday evening as well. These satellites will add to SpaceX’s high-speed, low-latency internet network, according to Spaceflight Now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
Myrtle Beach, SC
Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Local
Florida Industry
Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
WMBF

Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Space Launch#Streaming Video#Falcon 9#U S Video#News13#Starlink#Nexstar Media Inc
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
Kennardo G. James

The Top Three Events To Attend in Myrtle Beach This Week

These are three events in Myrtle Beach that you will not want to miss this week!Food & Wine. There is always something fun and exciting to do in the city of Myrtle Beach and this weekend is no different! In this article, we will take a look at the top three events that are taking place this week. Rather you want to eat some seafood and listen to some live music or participate in an event for a good cause, this list is guaranteed to have an event that will be family-friendly and full of excitement!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

First responder hurt as fire destroys Atlantic Beach bar

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire early Monday morning destroyed an Atlantic Beach bar and injured a first responder, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue teams responded at 3:17 a.m. to the fire in at the Sandbox Bar and Grill in the 300 block of 30th Avenue […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million

The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

77K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy