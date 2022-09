HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team fell to Brown, 4-1, in their Ivy League opener on Saturday evening at Burnham Field. Dartmouth moves to 5-3-1, 0-1-0 while Brown improves to 6-2-1, 1-0-0. Danielle Burke was the lone goal scorer for the Big Green as she scored her first collegiate goal.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO