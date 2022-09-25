ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

One dead in Fairfield shooting

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.

Around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, Fairfield Dispatch received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive. Not long after, another person called to report shots being fired outside of his residence.

Officers responding to the call found a man with a gunshot wound in the yard. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The FPD Investigations Division is working on this case. No further details will be shared as the investigation is ongoing.

