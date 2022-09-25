What’s Working: Colorado home prices are still up even as real estate market experiences sales slump

Read full article on original website
Historic Colorado Ranch For Sale Has Major Tourism Potential
A property that's currently on the market in northern Colorado has the potential to become a major tourist destination. The sprawling ranch hit the market in July 2022 and remains listed for sale. Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently For Sale. Take a peek at some of the incredible ranches that are...
What to know about Colorado's "precarious" economic picture
Two new forecasts offer a cautionary outlook on the direction of Colorado's economy after years of sustained growth.State of play: Greg Sobetski, the Legislature's chief economist, called the current economic landscape "precarious" in a recent presentation to lawmakers.The state's economy is moving into a transition period, economists said.For the first time in more than a decade, Colorado's economic growth is expected to plateau. The state budget's discretionary spending — the bulk of tax collections — is expected to see growth near 1% for the next two years before it expands to 4% in fiscal year 2024-25.Details: Here are three dynamics...
The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado
Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline
(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Colorado
LoveFood found the best grocery store in every state.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
cpr.org
YIMBY in Colorado? 6 big points from Gov. Jared Polis’ interview on housing
Gov. Jared Polis’ four years in office have coincided with continued price increases for Colorado homes and rent hikes for apartments. It’s a result, in part, of a large influx of new residents and a limited supply of new housing. Looking ahead to the second term he hopes...
coloradosun.com
A quarter of Colorado’s 981 orphan wells went dormant when one natural gas gathering system was shut down
Vic Behrens drives the dusty, dirt roads of Adams and Arapahoe counties looking after other people’s oil wells. Behrens used to have his own wells but his business ran aground and his wells ended up in the state’s orphan well program. Behrens was also left with a $165,000...
How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Expanded protections for Colorado mobile-home owners start Oct. 1
A new law providing expanded protections for mobile-home owners — but not the key rent stabilization provision that supporters and some legislators had sought — goes into effect Oct. 1. HB22-1287, officially dubbed “Protections for Mobile Home Park Residents,” passed the legislature in early May and was signed...
newscenter1.tv
Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year
COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
How Much Does It Cost To Drive In the Left Lane In Colorado?
Have you ever thought about how much it might cost to drive in the left lane in Colorado?. Why would you even have that thought? It doesn't cost anything to drive in Colorado unless you are in an express lane or toll road. Right? Well, it depends. How much it...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Is COVID-19 still in Colorado?
COVID-19 rates remain low in Colorado, even with the arrival of fall.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
