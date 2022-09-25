What’s Working: Colorado home prices are still up even as real estate market experiences sales slump

Two new forecasts offer a cautionary outlook on the direction of Colorado's economy after years of sustained growth.State of play: Greg Sobetski, the Legislature's chief economist, called the current economic landscape "precarious" in a recent presentation to lawmakers.The state's economy is moving into a transition period, economists said.For the first time in more than a decade, Colorado's economic growth is expected to plateau. The state budget's discretionary spending — the bulk of tax collections — is expected to see growth near 1% for the next two years before it expands to 4% in fiscal year 2024-25.Details: Here are three dynamics...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO