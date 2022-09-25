Read full article on original website
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 72 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
Read more on why the Detroit Lions are facing long odds to defeat the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Jeff Okudah continues strong play; time for a new kicker?
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium: Stock up ...
Lions' Week 3 Studs and Duds
Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds, after their loss in Week 3 to the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
