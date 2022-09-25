ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
theScore

Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
CBS Minnesota

Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
theScore

Jason Peters to make Cowboys debut on MNF vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters will be active for Monday night's game against the New York Giants, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. It'll be Peters' season debut after joining the Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 5. He'll play left guard on Monday Night Football. Dallas announced...
theScore

Draymond doubtful he'll sign Warriors extension before season

Draymond Green, who could become a free agent after the upcoming campaign, doesn't believe he and the Golden State Warriors will agree on an extension before the season begins. "At this point, whether I'd like to or not - I don't think it will happen," Green told reporters at media...
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
