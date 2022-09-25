ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage

By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp.

Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.

"He did have a good scrimmage, he was skating, pucks seemed to find him a lot," coach Derek Lalonde said. "He had a good day and looked like he built some confident. he’s a shooter, someone who can skate."

Lalonde sounded pleased overall with how a blend of NHLers and minors leaguers played after three days of practices. Tyler Bertuzzi didn't play and remains-to-day with an undisclosed injury; Robert Hagg left the scrimmage after taking a puck to the side of his head. Lalonde did not have an update immediately after the game.

It was a rough outing for 2021 first-round pick Simon Edvinsson, who was turnover prone. Sebastian Cossa, another first-rounder from last year, allowed two goals on 13 shots. Givani Smith had a good afternoon, scoring twice for Red; the side also saw goals from Jakub Vrana and Cross Hanas. Dylan Larkin was among White's scorers.

The Wings will practice again Monday in Traverse City, then return to Detroit for Tuesday's start of exhibition season.

