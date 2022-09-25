Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
BET
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NME
Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”
Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
Beyoncé and Jay-Z send flowers to Nicki Minaj congratulating her on Vanguard Award
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are taking a moment to congratulate fellow musician and friend Nicki Minaj. The successful rapper was recently honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award, which has only been given to a few select singers, including David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet...
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Rihanna Rocks Thigh-High Boots & Mini Getting Cozy With A$AP Rocky At Afterparty: Photo
Rihanna, 34, looked gorgeous during her latest outing! The singer rocked a gray mini dress and black thigh-high boots as she left the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty with her 33-year-old boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. She had some of her long hair pulled back with some loose parts in the front and added jewelry and a glamourous makeup look to the outfit.
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Admits Super Bowl Halftime Show Made Him 'Extremely Nervous'
Dr. Dre spoke to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about his own Super Bowl Halftime Show experience on Sunday (September 25), shortly after the NFL announced Rihanna as 2023’s headliner. The epic, West Coast-themed performance boasted appearances from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary...
Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & Everything Else To Know
Rihanna is going to be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year in Arizona! The superstar, 34, confirmed reports that were making rounds earlier in the day with a simple — but powerful — post via her Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 25. Her tattooed hand was seen holding up an NFL-branded football against a crisp white background in the image, alongside a caption with just a period.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter
T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
Keke Palmer Shows Off Her ‘Personal Style’ In New Ugg Campaign
From body-hugging leather to corduroy double-breasted blazers, Keke Palmer is not afraid to experiment with her style. As a part of Uggs latest #UGGSEASON campaign, the “Nope” actor is taking over the shoe company’s latest social media initiative, which appropriately launched on the first day of the fall season on Thursday.
Lizzo Sparkles in a Thigh-High Slit Skirt For Tour Promo Teaser
Lizzo is currently gearing up for her fall North American tour, Lizzo: The "Special" Tour. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram yesterday, Sept. 22, to post a reel promoting the highly anticipated tour. In the video, she pops up from underneath a stage, lip-syncing to her single "The Sign," with an onscreen caption that reads, "POV YOU GOT TICKETS TO MY TOUR." She wore a pink embellished iridescent bodysuit with a coordinating wraparound thigh-high slit skirt. The Yitty founder paired the cowlneck bodysuit/skirt combo with matching pink combat boots, which appeared to be embellished in crystals. Lizzo captioned the post, "I CANT BELIEVE WE IN SUNRISE FLORIDA TOMORROW 😫😫😫."
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless
Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
