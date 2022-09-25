Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting
Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
Terry Bradshaw Reportedly Had Strange Warning for Saints QB Jameis Winston
Terry Bradshaw continues to steal headlines across the NFL this week. It started with some on-air struggles during FOX NFL Sunday and continued after a strange message he had for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Bradshaw said to Winston, “Be careful, you might...
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his MVP-level season?
The Miami Dolphins are currently 3-0 heading into Thursday Night Football. On the road, they'll take on the former AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former 49ers assistant, Mike McDaniel, took over as head coach for the Dolphins during the offseason. He hasn't lost a single game since becoming head coach of Miami. He now has Miami as one of the few teams that are still undefeated, heading into Week 4. On the other hand, the Bengals are just 1-2 on the season and have had a bit of a hangover heading into this season. However, the Bengals defeated the Jets last week and are starting to run in the right direction. On Thursday night, we'll watch Joe Burrow take on Tua Tagovailoa. Those two put together one iconic game in college football when both teams were ranked inside the top 5. Burrow and LSU won the game and eventually the College Football Playoff. Can Burrow take down Tagovailoa for the second time?
Yardbarker
‘Frustrated as hell’: Robert Saleh sounds off after Jets’ Week 3 loss to Bengals
Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat his feelings after the New York Jets lost 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 Sunday. The Jets coach was most angry about his team’s undisciplined play that featured several killer penalties and four turnovers. “It’s frustrating as hell,” Saleh said postgame....
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety
Dan Orlovsky is channeling his inner William Wallace. The former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst felt a weight… The post Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
WATCH: Jets’ Quinnen Williams Goes Absolutely Nuts in Shouting Match With DL Coach
Those poor New York Jet defenders. Tackle Quinnen Williams got so frustrated with what was… The post WATCH: Jets’ Quinnen Williams Goes Absolutely Nuts in Shouting Match With DL Coach appeared first on Outsider.
PHOTO: Peyton Manning Rocks Chad Powers Shirt During Monday Night Football’s ManningCast
It didn’t take long for things to get going on this Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Viewers tuning into ESPN2 to watch the alternate broadcast of the New York Giants (2-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) were treated to Peyton Manning rockin’ a Chad Powers t-shirt. And wouldn’t you know it, he wore it in the presence of Powers himself.
Tracy Morgan Has NFL Monday Night Football Fans Divided With Appearance on the ManningCast
If you are a fan that likes the ManningCast version of NFL MNF, you aren’t alone. Tracy Morgan had fans divided with his appearance on the show. There are some great guests sometimes with the Manning brothers. Did this comedian do enough to impress fans?. Tracy Morgan was his...
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
NFL Monday Night Viewers Baffled by Jimmy Kimmel’s Halftime Appearance
NFL Monday Night Football viewers were baffled during halftime when Jimmy Kimmel made an appearance in the booth with Joe Buck. The two cut some awkward jokes. Back in the day, Kimmel was a color commentator on Monday Night Football but it only lasted about two weeks. That was an...
Yardbarker
Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?
Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
Where to buy Bengals all white alternate jerseys ahead of game against Miami
The Cincinnati Bengals will wear all-white uniforms and white and black tiger-striped helmets on Thursday, Sept. 29 against the Miami Dolphins. Fans looking to snag one of these jerseys can shop for them now online at Fanatics. The 1-2 Bengals will face off against the undefeated Dolphins for Thursday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill calls out Eli Apple ahead of Bengals game
Heading into Week 4, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has to be feeling good about his start to the season. Through three games, Hill has recorded the third-most receiving yards (317), he’s tied for the seventh-most receptions (21) and tied for the 11th-most receiving touchdowns (two). On top of that, his team is undefeated, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on his way to proving Hill’s offseason positivity to be correct.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Trolled for Not Being Able to Figure Out How to Snap Selfie: VIDEO
As if you needed another reason to poke fun at the Cowboys, the NFL team’s owner Jerry Jones is catching serious flack on social media for not knowing how to take a selfie. Check out the clip below as Jones struggles hardcore to capture a good angle and hit the camera button simultaneously.
Dallas Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Has Twitter Sounding Off Over Strange MNF Video
NFL fans on social media have raised a collective eyebrow after a recent video from Michael Irvin. The Hall of Famer had one of the strangest posts after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Drenched in sweat — which appeared to be from some...
Yardbarker
Bengals Unveil 'Obvious' Uniform Combo For Thursday Night Matchup Against Dolphins
The Bengals' all white uniforms will make their debut on Thursday night against the Dolphins. The "White Bengal" was announced earlier this year. Cincinnati will wear white helmets with black stripes, along with their color rush uniforms. They released a photo of Ja'Marr Chase in the uniforms and posted a...
Steelers 3.5-point favorites over Jets this week
Despite losing two games in a row, the odds makers at Tipico Sportsbook are finally favoring the Pittsburgh Steelers week. Early odds are out for the Steelers Week 4 home game against the New York Jets and Pittsburgh are 3.5-point favorites. The Jets and Steelers are both struggling, sitting at...
