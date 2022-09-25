ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his MVP-level season?

The Miami Dolphins are currently 3-0 heading into Thursday Night Football. On the road, they'll take on the former AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former 49ers assistant, Mike McDaniel, took over as head coach for the Dolphins during the offseason. He hasn't lost a single game since becoming head coach of Miami. He now has Miami as one of the few teams that are still undefeated, heading into Week 4. On the other hand, the Bengals are just 1-2 on the season and have had a bit of a hangover heading into this season. However, the Bengals defeated the Jets last week and are starting to run in the right direction. On Thursday night, we'll watch Joe Burrow take on Tua Tagovailoa. Those two put together one iconic game in college football when both teams were ranked inside the top 5. Burrow and LSU won the game and eventually the College Football Playoff. Can Burrow take down Tagovailoa for the second time?
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?

Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill calls out Eli Apple ahead of Bengals game

Heading into Week 4, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has to be feeling good about his start to the season. Through three games, Hill has recorded the third-most receiving yards (317), he’s tied for the seventh-most receptions (21) and tied for the 11th-most receiving touchdowns (two). On top of that, his team is undefeated, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on his way to proving Hill’s offseason positivity to be correct.
