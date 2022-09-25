ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Players of the Game from Rutgers' loss against Iowa

By Kyle Fisher
 2 days ago

Rutgers football lost for the first time this season Saturday night against in front of a sold-out SHI Stadium. Some fans may be ready to overreact to the rough game after a 3-0 start, but one thing was confirmed – there is still a good amount of road ahead in the Scarlet Knight’s rebuild.

Head coach Greg Schiano ‘s squad was able to clean up some of the penalties (5 penalties, 37 yards) that have plagued the team as of late, but there was still some sloppy play throughout. The offense had used a rotation at quarterback prior to Week 4, but Saturday saw Evan Simon running the show the whole evening as a result of injuries to Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt . Simon is more of a passer but spent a lot of time staring down his first or second option and trying to force throws due to the strong Hawkeye defense on every level.

Greg Schiano talks Rutgers football loss: 'Are we quite ready to perform the way we needed to tonight? I guess not'

Regardless of the result, there are always positives to highlight after every week in college football. Let’s take a look at the players of the game from each phase from Saturday night.

Player of the Game - Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyLkV_0i9r6Cub00 Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite only scoring 10 points, this was a tough choice. Simon threw for a career high in passing yards, and wide receiver Shameen Jones led the team in receiving yards. However, one player stood out even more. Senior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank will earn the honors this week. After down weeks against Temple and the opening week against Boston College, Cruickshank bounced back in a big way in Week 4. He finished with seven receptions (led the team) for 55 yards and a beautiful touchdown catch .

Player of the Game - Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ow4wC_0i9r6Cub00 (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Defensive back Christian Izien bounced back in a big way in Week 4. Now we know that a DBs impact on the game may not always show in the box score, but against Iowa, Izien's impact shown through clearly. The senior led the team in tackles with 16 total - his second double-digit performance of the season. Half of Izien's tackles were solo and he also recorded a sack and a pass deflection.

Player of the Game - Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwTUs_0i9r6Cub00 Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Punter Adam Korsak has once again claimed the award normally given to him weekly. The Austrailian born-punter actually had the tough task of outshining another incredible punter on the other side of the field. Both punters are from down under and are two of the best punters in the country. Korsak's ability to flip the field was once again on full display and his streak of not allowing a touchback continued through Saturday. He finished with four punts for 168 yards (42 yd. avg.), landing two within the opponents 20 and one impressive punt that settled down at the Iowa 7 yard line.

Moment of the Game

In a game where there were not many incredible plays from the offense, the offensive player of the game made a beautiful play for the sole touchdown for the Scarlet Knights. The speedy Aron Cruickshank fought off a defender to secure the off balance reception. Take a look... https://twitter.com/RutgersOnBTN/status/1573854123157356544?s=20&t=UNW3SuaqSS2TGBA2kHnETA

Looking Ahead

The Scarlet Knights head on the road in Week 5 for what may be their toughest challenge of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game will take place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. This will likely be a blowout in favor of the Buckeyes. The only thing that may be learned for Rutgers is what it takes to be strong at the end of a rebuild - a place they are a few years away from at this point.

